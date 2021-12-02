Antoine Bibeau Recalled

December 2, 2021 - ECHL (ECHL) - Allen Americans News Release









Allen Americans goaltender Antoine Bibeau

(Allen Americans, Credit: Ed Bailey) Allen Americans goaltender Antoine Bibeau(Allen Americans, Credit: Ed Bailey)

Allen, Texas - The Allen Americans, ECHL affiliate of the Seattle Kraken (NHL), announced today that goalie Antoine Bibeau has been recalled by the Kraken, and assigned to the Charlotte Checkers (AHL).

Antoine Bibeau has played in three games with the Allen Americans this season and has a record of 2-0, with a 0.920 save percentage.

The former Toronto Maple Leafs Draft Pick was injured in his last start for the Americans and was unable to play in the last three games for Allen.

In three starts with the Charlotte Checkers (AHL) this season, he is 1-0-1 with 2.07 goals against average and a 0.912 save percentage.

The Americans return to action this Sunday afternoon at 2:05 pm for their only game of the week. Call 972-912-1000 for TICKETS.

Images from this story

• Discuss this story on the ECHL message board...





ECHL Stories from December 2, 2021

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.