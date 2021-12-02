Antoine Bibeau Recalled
December 2, 2021 - ECHL (ECHL) - Allen Americans News Release
Allen, Texas - The Allen Americans, ECHL affiliate of the Seattle Kraken (NHL), announced today that goalie Antoine Bibeau has been recalled by the Kraken, and assigned to the Charlotte Checkers (AHL).
Antoine Bibeau has played in three games with the Allen Americans this season and has a record of 2-0, with a 0.920 save percentage.
The former Toronto Maple Leafs Draft Pick was injured in his last start for the Americans and was unable to play in the last three games for Allen.
In three starts with the Charlotte Checkers (AHL) this season, he is 1-0-1 with 2.07 goals against average and a 0.912 save percentage.
The Americans return to action this Sunday afternoon at 2:05 pm for their only game of the week. Call 972-912-1000 for TICKETS.
