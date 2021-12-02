Lions Post Spectacular Comeback Victory in Southwest Florida

The Lions kicked off their three-game series against the Everblades in southwest Florida in fine style on Wednesday night, defeating the South Division leaders by a score of 5-4.

Lions rookie Justin Ducharme opened the scoring early in the first period with Olivier Archambault and Peter Abbandonato earning the assists. But less than a minute later Kody McDonald evened the score for the Everblades.

Xavier Bouchard, Robert Carpenter and Alex Aleardi scored three unanswered goals for Florida in the second period to give the Everblades a 4-1 lead. However, Cédric Desruisseaux then cut the 'Blades lead down to two with a marker late in the period, with Alexis D'Aoust earning the assist.

The Lions' Olivier Galipeau took advantage of a power play in the third period to narrow Florida's lead to one goal. Shawn St-Amant then leveled the game eight minutes later, beating Everblades goalkeeper Parker Gahagen. With less than three minutes remaining, Alexis D'Aoust played the hero by notching the game-winner for the Lions.

