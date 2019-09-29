Penguins Trim Roster to 28 Players

September 29, 2019 - American Hockey League (AHL) - Wilkes-Barre/Scranton Penguins News Release





WILKES-BARRE, Pa. - The Wilkes-Barre/Scranton Penguins announced today that they have reduced their training camp roster to 28 players. Ten skaters have been assigned to the Penguins ECHL affiliate, the Wheeling Nailers.

Forwards Christopher Brown, Jan Drozg, Brandon Hawkins, Yushiroh Hirano, Renars Krastenbergs and Myles Powell were among the 10 sent to Wheeling, along with defensemen Macoy Erkamps, Blake Siebenaler, Craig Skudalski and Aaron Titcomb.

