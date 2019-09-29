Crunch Overpower Devils, 6-2

September 29, 2019 - American Hockey League (AHL) - Syracuse Crunch News Release





SYRACUSE, N.Y. --- Otto Somppi recorded his second consecutive three-point game as the Syracuse Crunch trampled the Binghamton Devils, 6-2, today in the team's final preseason contest.

Peter Abbandonato and Dennis Yan both contributed a goal and an assist and Cameron Gaunce added two helpers in the victory.

Louis Domingue turned aside 30-of-32 shots between the pipes for the Crunch. Binghamton netminder Eamon McAdam blocked 8-of-13 before being relieved by Gilles Senn to start the second period. Senn went on to stop 12-of-13. Syracuse converted on two of their three power play opportunities, while the penalty kill went a perfect 3-for-3.

The Devils struck first 7:32 into the game. Marian Studenic sent the puck across the crease for Michael McLeod to hammer in backdoor.

Less than a minute later, the Crunch retaliated and put up four consecutive goals in five minutes. Somppi skated the puck into the zone and dropped a pass for Abbandonato to fire in from between the circles. Oleg Sosunov then capitalized on a turnover and sent home a shot from the high slot unassisted.

At 11:26, Somppi scored his first of the night when he picked up Gaunce's feed from the blue line and backhanded it in on a short breakaway. Jimmy Huntington earned a point for the secondary assist. Boris Katchouk made it 4-1 with a power-play marker at 13:09. He grabbed Alex Barre-Boulet's feed along the goal line and tucked it past McAdam as he cut across the crease. Cal Foote recorded a point on the play.

Studenic broke the offensive onslaught on the breakaway with 3:56 remaining in the first with the help of Ryan Schmelzer.

Somppi closed out the opening frame with his second goal of the night while on the power play. The forward redirected Gaunce's shot from the point. Yan tallied the secondary helper.

Syracuse added one more late in the second period. Abbandonato sent the puck down to Luc Snuggerud to at the goal line. The defensemen centered it for Yan to send up and over Senn.

The Crunch open the regular season on the road against the Rochester Americans this Friday at 7:05 pm.

Ticket packages and single game tickets for the 2019-20 season are on sale now and can be purchased in person at the Crunch office located inside the War Memorial Arena at 800 S. State St. in Syracuse, by calling the office at 315-473-4444 or online through Ticketmaster. For the latest Crunch news, visit www.syracusecrunch.com or follow the club on Facebook (www.facebook.com/syracusecrunch), Twitter (@SyracuseCrunch) and Instagram (@syracusecrunch) using #SyrCrunch.

Crunchables: Otto Somppi has back-to-back three-point games...Peter Abbandonato has back-to-back two-point games.

• Discuss this story on the American Hockey League message board...





American Hockey League Stories from September 29, 2019

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.