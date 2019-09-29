Sens Complete Perfect Preseason

Joseph LaBate scored the overtime winner as the Belleville Senators completed a perfect preseason with a 2-1 win over Laval.

Belleville's regulation goal came from Josh Norris while Filip Gustavsson made 18 saves in 29 minutes of action before being replaced by Joey Daccord who turned away 14 shots. Laval's Connor LaCouvee and Michael McNiven combined to stopped 22 shots while Joe Cox scored.

LaBate won the game at 2:50 of overtime with a dandy of a finish in-tight to send the Senators back to Belleville with a 2-0 preseason record.

The Sens took a 1-0 lead just 5:07 into the first as LaCouvee played the puck behind the net down the boards but could only find Jonathan Davidsson who fired a centering feed to Norris who put it home for an early Belleville advantage.

The two teams combined for just 11 shots in an overall quiet second period as both teams switched goalies with Daccord and McNiven entering the game.

Cox tied the game at 1-1 with 11:49 left in regulation on a quick release after Kevin Lynch had won a faceoff that wound up sending the game to overtime.

Belleville returns to the ice Saturday in their 2019-2o season opener against Toronto. The Sens' home-opener is Oct. 11 at CAA Arena against the Binghamton Devils.

