Devils Fall in Preseason Finale to Crunch, 6-2

BINGHAMTON - The Binghamton Devils were unable to overcome a five-goal first period from the Syracuse Crunch as they dropped their preseason finale at home, 6-2.

Binghamton and Syracuse combined for seven goals in the first period. The Devils got it started after a turnover by Crunch goaltender Louis Domingue. Michael McLeod intercepted his pass and fed Marian Studenic down low to the right of the net. Studenic returned the puck to McLeod who gave the Devils a 1-0 lead 7:32 into the game.

Peter Abbandonato evened the score up at 8:24 as he took a drop pass from Otto Somppi and sent a wrist shot by goaltender Eamon McAdam.

The Devils tried to clear the defensive zone and a turnover cost them. Oleg Sosunov intercepted the puck and immediately blasted a shot by the glove of McAdam for a 2-1 lead. The goal was unassisted and came 10:44 into the game.

Otto Somppi got in on the scoring after a great pass from Cameron Gaunce sprung him on a breakaway. Somppi skated in and lifted the puck by McAdam for a two-goal lead. Somppi's tally was assisted by Gaunce and Jimmy Huntington and came at 11:26 of the opening period.

On its first power play of the game, the Crunch took just ten second to convert. Boris Katchouk skated to the front of the net and slid the puck in for a 4-1 lead at 13:09. Assists on Katchouk's power-play goal were credited to Alex Barre-Boulet and Cal Foote.

Marian Studenic got one back for the Devils with 3:56 left in the first period. Studenic flew by the Crunch on a breakaway and beat Domingue on a wrist shot from the hash marks. The goal was unassisted and the Devils trailed by two.

Gaunce and Somppi connected again late in the first period to give Syracuse a 5-2 lead. Gaunce's shot from the point was deflected just above the waist by Somppi and skipped by McAdam. The goal came with 2:14 left in the first with assists from Gaunce and Dennis Yan. The Crunch took that four-goal lead into the intermission.

To stat the second period, Binghamton replaced McAdam with Gilles Senn in net. The only goal of the second came with 2:42 remaining as the Crunch converted on a four-on-two rush as Yan beat Senn on his left side with assists from Luc Snuggerud and Abbandonato. The lead after two periods for the Crunch was four.

That score was the final as the Crunch picked up a 6-2 win.

