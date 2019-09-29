Sens Assign Three to Belleville

The Ottawa Senators have assigned forwards Vitaly Abramov and Logan Brown, as well as defenceman Christian Jaros, to the Belleville Senators.

Brown tallied 42 points (14 goals) in 56 games in his rookie campaign with Belleville last season while Abramov notched four goals and seven points in 18 games with the Sens after being acquired from Columbus.

Jaros only played one AHL game last season as he appeared in 61 games with Ottawa. The 23-year-old played 44 games for Belleville in 2017-18.

The Sens open their season on Oct. 5 in Toronto and play their home-opener on Oct. 11 against Binghamton at CAA Arena.

