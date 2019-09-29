Game Day Build-Up: Senators at Rocket, September 29

The set-up

The Belleville Senators are back and for the second straight year, will be looking to complete a perfect preseason.

The Senators collected a big 5-2 win in a chippy affair with the Laval Rocket Saturday and will be looking to head back to the Bay of Quinte with a perfect 2-0 record against their Canadian rivals.

Roster notes

The Sens took 24 players to Laval, meaning four players didn't get in the line-up Saturday in Filip Gustavsson, Nick Ebert, Michael Carcone and Parker Kelly, so expect them to play this afternoon.

Marcus Hogberg made 40 saves in Saturday's win so he'll have the day off as Gustavsson and Joey Daccord are expected to split time in the Belleville goal.

Nick Paul, Jordan Szwarz, Jack Rodewald, Andreas Englund, Jordan Murray, Hubert Labrie and Alex Dubeau didn't make the trip to Quebec.

Previous history

Belleville is now 4-1 all-time in the preseason against Laval and are 2-1 at Place Bell in the regular season warm-up.

Who to watch

Alex Formenton stole the show Saturday with a two-goal, three-point first period to power the Sens to victory. Formenton played two previous AHL games during the Sens' inaugural season in 2017-18.

Where to watch

Saturday's game starts at 3pm but although it will not be available on AHLTV, you can watch the game HERE. Follow the Belleville Sens on twitter for live updates.

The radio broadcast on CJBQ 800 begins at 2:50pm with Jack Miller on the call.

