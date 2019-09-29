Wolf Pack Sign Defenseman Mason Geertsen

HARTFORD: Hartford Wolf Pack general manager Chris Drury announced today that the Wolf Pack has signed defenseman Mason Geertsen to an AHL contract.

Geertsen, 24, a 6-4, 221-pound native of Drayton Valley, Alberta, has spent his first four seasons of pro hockey in the Colorado Avalanche organization. Last season, Geertsen skated in 58 games with the AHL's Colorado Eagles, registering three goals and 13 assists for 16 points, along with 134 penalty minutes. He led Eagle defensemen, and finished fourth overall on the team, in plus/minus, with a +5. Geertsen also had the most PIM on the Colorado squad, as well as the second-most among AHL defensemen and sixth-most overall in the league.

A fourth-round (93rd overall) draft pick by the Avalanche in 2013, Geertsen has suited up for 217 career AHL games with the Eagles, San Antonio Rampage and Lake Erie Monsters, totaling six goals and 31 assists for 37 points, along with 367 penalty minutes. In 30 career ECHL contests with the Eagles and the Fort Wayne Komets, he has notched one goal and eight assists for nine points, plus 32 PIM. Geertsen helped the Eagles capture the 2016-17 ECHL Kelly Cup championship, posting one goal and three assists for four points, with 42 PIM, in 19 postseason games.

Prior to turning pro, Geertsen played for the Edmonton Oil Kings and the Vancouver Giants in the Western Hockey League. In 245 career WHL games from 2010-11 through 2014-15, Geertsen amassed 19 goals and 59 assists for 78 points, as well as 437 penalty minutes.

MASON GEERTSEN'S AMATEUR AND PROFESSIONAL RECORD

Regular Season Playoffs

Year Team Lge. GP G A PTS PIM GP G A Pts. PIM

2010-11 Edmonton WHL 3 0 0 0 4 -- -- -- -- --

2011-12 Edmonton WHL 34 0 3 3 70 -- -- -- -- --

2012-13 Edmonton WHL 15 0 4 4 32 -- -- -- -- --

Vancouver WHL 58 2 8 10 98 -- -- -- -- --

2013-14 Vancouver WHL 66 4 19 23 126 4 0 0 0 14

2014-15 Vancouver WHL 69 13 25 38 107 -- -- -- -- --

Lake Erie AHL 9 0 0 0 2 -- -- -- -- --

2015-16 San Antonio AHL 42 0 8 8 62 -- -- -- -- --

Fort Wayne ECHL 21 1 3 4 18 14 0 3 3 15

2016-17 San Antonio AHL 36 0 4 4 52 -- -- -- -- --

Colorado ECHL 9 0 5 5 14 19 1 3 4 42

2017-18 San Antonio AHL 72 3 6 9 117 -- -- -- -- --

2018-19 Colorado AHL 58 3 13 16 134 4 0 0 0 8

