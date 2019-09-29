Wolf Pack Sign Defenseman Mason Geertsen
September 29, 2019 - American Hockey League (AHL) - Hartford Wolf Pack News Release
HARTFORD: Hartford Wolf Pack general manager Chris Drury announced today that the Wolf Pack has signed defenseman Mason Geertsen to an AHL contract.
Geertsen, 24, a 6-4, 221-pound native of Drayton Valley, Alberta, has spent his first four seasons of pro hockey in the Colorado Avalanche organization. Last season, Geertsen skated in 58 games with the AHL's Colorado Eagles, registering three goals and 13 assists for 16 points, along with 134 penalty minutes. He led Eagle defensemen, and finished fourth overall on the team, in plus/minus, with a +5. Geertsen also had the most PIM on the Colorado squad, as well as the second-most among AHL defensemen and sixth-most overall in the league.
A fourth-round (93rd overall) draft pick by the Avalanche in 2013, Geertsen has suited up for 217 career AHL games with the Eagles, San Antonio Rampage and Lake Erie Monsters, totaling six goals and 31 assists for 37 points, along with 367 penalty minutes. In 30 career ECHL contests with the Eagles and the Fort Wayne Komets, he has notched one goal and eight assists for nine points, plus 32 PIM. Geertsen helped the Eagles capture the 2016-17 ECHL Kelly Cup championship, posting one goal and three assists for four points, with 42 PIM, in 19 postseason games.
Prior to turning pro, Geertsen played for the Edmonton Oil Kings and the Vancouver Giants in the Western Hockey League. In 245 career WHL games from 2010-11 through 2014-15, Geertsen amassed 19 goals and 59 assists for 78 points, as well as 437 penalty minutes.
MASON GEERTSEN'S AMATEUR AND PROFESSIONAL RECORD
Regular Season Playoffs
Year Team Lge. GP G A PTS PIM GP G A Pts. PIM
2010-11 Edmonton WHL 3 0 0 0 4 -- -- -- -- --
2011-12 Edmonton WHL 34 0 3 3 70 -- -- -- -- --
2012-13 Edmonton WHL 15 0 4 4 32 -- -- -- -- --
Vancouver WHL 58 2 8 10 98 -- -- -- -- --
2013-14 Vancouver WHL 66 4 19 23 126 4 0 0 0 14
2014-15 Vancouver WHL 69 13 25 38 107 -- -- -- -- --
Lake Erie AHL 9 0 0 0 2 -- -- -- -- --
2015-16 San Antonio AHL 42 0 8 8 62 -- -- -- -- --
Fort Wayne ECHL 21 1 3 4 18 14 0 3 3 15
2016-17 San Antonio AHL 36 0 4 4 52 -- -- -- -- --
Colorado ECHL 9 0 5 5 14 19 1 3 4 42
2017-18 San Antonio AHL 72 3 6 9 117 -- -- -- -- --
2018-19 Colorado AHL 58 3 13 16 134 4 0 0 0 8
The Wolf Pack open their 2019-20 regular season this Saturday, October 5, with a home-ice contest vs. the defending Calder Cup-champion Charlotte Checkers. Faceoff is 7:00 PM. Tickets for that game, and all 2019-20 Wolf Pack home games, are on sale now at the Sunwave Gas & Power Ticket Office at the XL Center, on-line at www.hartfordwolfpack.com and by phone at (877) 522-8499. Tickets purchased in advance for kids 12 or younger start at just $10 each, and all tickets will have a $3 day-of-game increase.
To speak with a Wolf Pack representative about season or group tickets, or any of the Wolf Pack's many ticketing options, call (860) 722-9425. To visit the Wolf Pack on line, go to www.hartfordwolfpack.com.
• Discuss this story on the American Hockey League message board...
American Hockey League Stories from September 29, 2019
- Amerks Stage Late Comeback to Earn Preseason Sweep of Marlies - Rochester Americans
- Penguins Lose Preseason Finale to Phantoms, 3-1 - Wilkes-Barre/Scranton Penguins
- New Faces Andreoff and Berube Shine as Phantoms Move to 2-0 in Preseason - Lehigh Valley Phantoms
- Iowa Wild Reduces Training Camp Roster to 26 Players - Iowa Wild
- 'Canes Assign Priskie to Charlotte - Charlotte Checkers
- Twelve players assigned to Rampage - San Antonio Rampage
- Coyotes Assign Prosvetov to Tucson - Tucson Roadrunners
- Sens Complete Perfect Preseason - Belleville Senators
- Chris Terry Joins Griffins - Grand Rapids Griffins
- Crunch Overpower Devils, 6-2 - Syracuse Crunch
- Devils Fall in Preseason Finale to Crunch, 6-2 - Binghamton Devils
- Red Wings Assign 10 to Grand Rapids - Grand Rapids Griffins
- Wolf Pack Sign Defenseman Mason Geertsen - Hartford Wolf Pack
- San Jose Barracuda Reassign Three to Orlando - San Jose Barracuda
- Moose Trim Roster - Manitoba Moose
- Comets Reduce Preseason Roster by Nine - Utica Comets
- Florida Panthers Loan Four Players to Springfield - Springfield Thunderbirds
- Tinordi, Gaudreau Assigned to Admirals - Milwaukee Admirals
- Sens Assign Three to Belleville - Belleville Senators
- Penguins Trim Roster to 28 Players - Wilkes-Barre/Scranton Penguins
- Admirals Trim Roster - Milwaukee Admirals
- Game Day Build-Up: Senators at Rocket, September 29 - Belleville Senators
- Roadrunners Wrap up Preseason Falling in Milwaukee - Tucson Roadrunners
- Barracuda Finish Preseason with 5-3 Victory - San Jose Barracuda
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.
Other Recent Hartford Wolf Pack Stories
- Wolf Pack Sign Defenseman Mason Geertsen
- Wolf Pack Close Preseason with 4-2 Loss
- Wolf Pack Roster Update
- Wolf Pack Register Preseason Win over Bridgeport
- Wolf Pack Roster Update