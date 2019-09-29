Comets Reduce Preseason Roster by Nine
September 29, 2019 - American Hockey League (AHL) - Utica Comets News Release
Utica, N.Y. - Utica Comets General Manager Ryan Johnson announced today that the club has reduced its preseason roster by nine players.
The following player has been re-assigned by Vancouver to the Kalamazoo Wings:
Jake Kielly
The following players have been loaned by Utica to Kalamazoo:
Zach Frye
Aaron Thow
Tanner Sorenson
Dylan Sadowy
The following player has been loaned by Utica to Brampton:
Matt Petgrave
The following players have been released from their professional tryouts:
Gregg Burmaster
Ian Edmondson
Matt Iacopelli
