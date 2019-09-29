Comets Reduce Preseason Roster by Nine

Utica, N.Y. - Utica Comets General Manager Ryan Johnson announced today that the club has reduced its preseason roster by nine players.

The following player has been re-assigned by Vancouver to the Kalamazoo Wings:

Jake Kielly

The following players have been loaned by Utica to Kalamazoo:

Zach Frye

Aaron Thow

Tanner Sorenson

Dylan Sadowy

The following player has been loaned by Utica to Brampton:

Matt Petgrave

The following players have been released from their professional tryouts:

Gregg Burmaster

Ian Edmondson

Matt Iacopelli

