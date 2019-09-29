San Jose Barracuda Reassign Three to Orlando

SAN JOSE, CA - The San Jose Barracuda (@SJBarracuda), proud AHL (@TheAHL) affiliate of the San Jose Sharks (@SanJoseSharks), and General Manager Joe Will announced today that the following players have been reassigned to the Orlando Solar Bears (@OrlandoHockey) of the ECHL (@ECHL).

Tristin Langan - F

Ivan Kosorenkov - F

Zachary Sawchenko - G

In addition, the team has released defenseman Jacob Graves from his professional-tryout agreement.

The Barracuda training camp now stands at 26 players.

