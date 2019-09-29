Iowa Wild Reduces Training Camp Roster to 26 Players
September 29, 2019 - American Hockey League (AHL) - Iowa Wild News Release
DES MOINES, IOWA - Iowa Wild General Manager Tom Kurvers announced today the American Hockey League (AHL) club has reduced its training camp roster to 26 players.
The team assigned forwards Olivier Archambault and Tyler Sheehy, defensemen Alex Breton, Stepan Falkovsky and Jack Sadek and goaltender Dereck Baribeau to the Allen Americans of the ECHL.
The Wild also released the following players from their training camp try-out agreements: forwards Gabriel Gagne, Jimmy Hayes, Brett Pollock, Shawn O'Donnell, Jason Salvaggio and Jordan Topping, defenseman Turner Ottenbreit and goaltender Jake Paterson.
Iowa Wild opens the season at Wells Fargo Arena on Oct. 4 against the Rockford IceHogs. Puck drop is scheduled for 7:00 p.m.
The Iowa Wild 2019-20 regular season is presented by MercyOne Des Moines Medical Center and runs from October through April. For more information, please contact the Wild office by calling 515-564-8700 or by visiting www.iowawild.com.
