Admirals Trim Roster
September 29, 2019 - American Hockey League (AHL) - Milwaukee Admirals News Release
Milwaukee, WI - The Milwaukee Admirals announced today that the team has assigned forwards Hunter Garlent and Hugo Roy and goaltenders Ken Appleby and Cam Johnson to the Florida Everblades. In addition, forward Zach Magwood has been assigned to the Everblades by the Nashville Predators.
The Admirals have also released forwards John Edwardh, Cam Maclise, and Blake Winiecki from their try-out contracts.
The Admirals roster now sits at 26 players: 15 forwards, nine defenseman, and two goalies. An updated roster is attached.
The Admirals 2019-20 regular season, presented by Landmark Credit Union, will begin on the road in Iowa on Sunday, October 6 at 3 pm against Iowa before opening the home portion of their schedule on Saturday, October 12 at 6 pm against the Laval Rocket.
• Discuss this story on the American Hockey League message board...
American Hockey League Stories from September 29, 2019
- Moose Trim Roster - Manitoba Moose
- Comets Reduce Preseason Roster by Nine - Utica Comets
- Florida Panthers Loan Four Players to Springfield - Springfield Thunderbirds
- Tinordi, Gaudreau Assigned to Admirals - Milwaukee Admirals
- Sens Assign Three to Belleville - Belleville Senators
- Penguins Trim Roster to 28 Players - Wilkes-Barre/Scranton Penguins
- Admirals Trim Roster - Milwaukee Admirals
- Game Day Build-Up: Senators at Rocket, September 29 - Belleville Senators
- Roadrunners Wrap up Preseason Falling in Milwaukee - Tucson Roadrunners
- Barracuda Finish Preseason with 5-3 Victory - San Jose Barracuda
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.
Other Recent Milwaukee Admirals Stories
- Tinordi, Gaudreau Assigned to Admirals
- Admirals Trim Roster
- Admirals Cruise Past Roadrunners
- Preds Recall Eight from Milwaukee
- Ads Top Wolves in Pre-Season Play