Admirals Trim Roster

September 29, 2019 - American Hockey League (AHL) - Milwaukee Admirals News Release





Milwaukee, WI - The Milwaukee Admirals announced today that the team has assigned forwards Hunter Garlent and Hugo Roy and goaltenders Ken Appleby and Cam Johnson to the Florida Everblades. In addition, forward Zach Magwood has been assigned to the Everblades by the Nashville Predators.

The Admirals have also released forwards John Edwardh, Cam Maclise, and Blake Winiecki from their try-out contracts.

The Admirals roster now sits at 26 players: 15 forwards, nine defenseman, and two goalies. An updated roster is attached.

The Admirals 2019-20 regular season, presented by Landmark Credit Union, will begin on the road in Iowa on Sunday, October 6 at 3 pm against Iowa before opening the home portion of their schedule on Saturday, October 12 at 6 pm against the Laval Rocket.

