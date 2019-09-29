Florida Panthers Loan Four Players to Springfield

September 29, 2019 - American Hockey League (AHL) - Springfield Thunderbirds News Release





SUNRISE, Fla. - Florida Panthers President of Hockey Operations & General Manager Dale Tallon announced today that the Panthers have loaned forwards Anthony Greco, Owen Tippett and Dominic Toninato and defenseman Riley Stillman to the club's American Hockey League affiliate, the Springfield Thunderbirds.

In a separate set of transactions, the Panthers announced that forwards Cliff Pu and Patrick Bajkov have been reassigned to the Greenville Swamp Rabbits of the ECHL. In addition, forward Liam Pecararo and defensemen Will Lochead and Dylan MacPherson have been loaned to Greenville.

The Thunderbirds' preseason slate comes to a close in Providence tonight at 7:05 p.m. at the Dunkin' Donuts Center against the Bruins. The regular season begins with Opening Night presented by MGM Springfield on Saturday, Oct. 5 against the Bridgeport Sound Tigers.

For more ticket information or to become a 2019-20 Springfield Thunderbirds ticket package member, or to purchase single game tickets, call (413) 739-GOAL (4625) or visit www.SpringfieldThunderbirds.com.

• Discuss this story on the American Hockey League message board...





American Hockey League Stories from September 29, 2019

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.