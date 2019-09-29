Devils Trim Training Camp Roster by Nine

BINGHAMTON - The Binghamton Devils have reduced their training camp roster by nine players. The announcement came from Binghamton's General Manager, Tom Fitzgerald.

The following players have been reassigned to Adirondack (ECHL)

- (F) Ara Nazarian

- (G) Eamon McAdam

The following players have been released.

- (D) Kevin Lohan

- (F) Matt Salhany

- (G) Ben Halford

- (F) Ryan Walker

- (D) Kelly Summers

- (D) Michael Sdao

- (D) Charles Curti

Binghamton will open up the 2019-20 season at home on Saturday, October 5 at 7:05 p.m. against the Utica Comets. Tickets are available by calling or texting "TICKETS" to 607-722-7367.

