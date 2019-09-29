Amerks Stage Late Comeback to Earn Preseason Sweep of Marlies

September 29, 2019 - American Hockey League (AHL) - Rochester Americans News Release





(Newmarket, ON) ... Facing a 3-2 deficit late in the third period, the Rochester Americans scored twice in the final minutes of regulation, including the game-winner from Eric Cornel with only 37 seconds remaining, to top the Toronto Marlies 4-3 in the preseason finale between the two teams Sunday afternoon at the Ray Twinney Complex.

Rochester earns the weekend sweep after defeating the Marlies by a 3-2 score Friday at Harborcenter in Buffalo.

Four different goal-scorers found the back of the net for Rochester, including Tyler Randell and C.J. Smith, who staked the Amerks to a 2-0 lead with first-period goals. Andrew Oglevie rounded out the scoring for Rochester while veteran goaltender Andrew Hammond made his first appearance of the preseason, stopping 22 of 25 shots he faced in his unofficial Amerks debut.

Justin Brazeau led the Marlies with a two-point night (1+1) with goals also coming from Matt Bradley and Marcus Power. Joseph Woll made 31 saves in the losing effort for Toronto.

Rochester opened the scoring less than five minutes into the contest as Randell scored off a set-up from Pascal Aquin, who netted the game-winner in Friday's win over the Marlies. Smith doubled the Amerks lead at the 14:04 mark with a shorthanded goal, his second in as many games against Toronto. Jean-Sebastien Dea was credited with the lone assist.

The Marlies then went on a three-goal run to quickly take a 3-2 lead, beginning with Brazeau sending a shot past Hammond with only four seconds to spare in the middle frame to cut the deficit in half. Toronto would open the final frame with back-to-back tallies from Bradley and Power before Oglevie knotted the contest up at three with 3:37 remaining in the third period.

With overtime looming, Cornel delivered the game-winner in the final minute of regulation, completing the comeback and lifting the Amerks to a 4-3 win.

Rochester embarks on its 64th American Hockey League season, presented exclusively by Seneca Niagara Resort & Casino, at home on Friday, Oct. 4 against the Syracuse Crunch at The Blue Cross Arena. Amerks 2019-20 Season Ticket Memberships, which start as low as just $14 per game, are on-sale now. Full-season ticket member benefits include, but are not limited to, Riverside Club VIP Room access with Amerks Alumni, family meet and greet and annual Skate with the Players event, an exclusive preseason Ice Breaker Party and much more. For more information, visit www.amerks.com or call 1-855-GO-AMERKS.

Goal Scorers

ROC: T. Randell, C.J. Smith, A. Oglevie, E. Cornel (GWG)

TOR: J. Brazeau, M. Bradley, M. Power

Goaltenders

ROC: A. Hammond - 22/25 (W)

TOR: J. Woll - 31/35 (L)

Shots

ROC: 35

TOR: 25

Special Teams

ROC: PP (0/2) | PK (2/2)

TOR: PP (0/2) | PK (2/2)

Three Stars

1. E. Cornel (ROC)

2. C.J. Smith (ROC)

3. J. Brazeau (TOR)

• Discuss this story on the American Hockey League message board...





American Hockey League Stories from September 29, 2019

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.