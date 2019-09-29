Amerks Stage Late Comeback to Earn Preseason Sweep of Marlies
September 29, 2019 - American Hockey League (AHL) - Rochester Americans News Release
(Newmarket, ON) ... Facing a 3-2 deficit late in the third period, the Rochester Americans scored twice in the final minutes of regulation, including the game-winner from Eric Cornel with only 37 seconds remaining, to top the Toronto Marlies 4-3 in the preseason finale between the two teams Sunday afternoon at the Ray Twinney Complex.
Rochester earns the weekend sweep after defeating the Marlies by a 3-2 score Friday at Harborcenter in Buffalo.
Four different goal-scorers found the back of the net for Rochester, including Tyler Randell and C.J. Smith, who staked the Amerks to a 2-0 lead with first-period goals. Andrew Oglevie rounded out the scoring for Rochester while veteran goaltender Andrew Hammond made his first appearance of the preseason, stopping 22 of 25 shots he faced in his unofficial Amerks debut.
Justin Brazeau led the Marlies with a two-point night (1+1) with goals also coming from Matt Bradley and Marcus Power. Joseph Woll made 31 saves in the losing effort for Toronto.
Rochester opened the scoring less than five minutes into the contest as Randell scored off a set-up from Pascal Aquin, who netted the game-winner in Friday's win over the Marlies. Smith doubled the Amerks lead at the 14:04 mark with a shorthanded goal, his second in as many games against Toronto. Jean-Sebastien Dea was credited with the lone assist.
The Marlies then went on a three-goal run to quickly take a 3-2 lead, beginning with Brazeau sending a shot past Hammond with only four seconds to spare in the middle frame to cut the deficit in half. Toronto would open the final frame with back-to-back tallies from Bradley and Power before Oglevie knotted the contest up at three with 3:37 remaining in the third period.
With overtime looming, Cornel delivered the game-winner in the final minute of regulation, completing the comeback and lifting the Amerks to a 4-3 win.
Goal Scorers
ROC: T. Randell, C.J. Smith, A. Oglevie, E. Cornel (GWG)
TOR: J. Brazeau, M. Bradley, M. Power
Goaltenders
ROC: A. Hammond - 22/25 (W)
TOR: J. Woll - 31/35 (L)
Shots
ROC: 35
TOR: 25
Special Teams
ROC: PP (0/2) | PK (2/2)
TOR: PP (0/2) | PK (2/2)
Three Stars
1. E. Cornel (ROC)
2. C.J. Smith (ROC)
3. J. Brazeau (TOR)
