Moose Trim Roster
September 29, 2019 - American Hockey League (AHL) - Manitoba Moose News Release
WINNIPEG - The Manitoba Moose Hockey Club announced today the team has reduced its roster by six players.
The following four players have been assigned to Manitoba's ECHL affiliate, the Jacksonville Icemen.
Graeme Craig (D)
Bobby Lynch (F)
Griffen Outhouse (G)
Hayden Shaw (D)
Forwards John Albert and Brent Pedersen have been released from their tryouts. Pedersen will join the Orlando Solar Bears.
The Moose roster currently sits at 28 players including three goaltenders, nine defencemen and 16 forwards.
The Moose head to Texas to drop the puck on the 2019-20 Regular Season this weekend. The campaign begins with a matchup against the San Antonio Rampage on Friday, before the Moose head to Austin to face the Texas Stars on Saturday. Tune in to both games on moosehockey.com/listenlive and the Moose App starting 15 minutes before puck drop. Catch Saturday's game joined in progress on TSN 1290.
The Moose open their home schedule on Friday, Oct. 11 when they host the Toronto Marlies. For more information about Season Seats, Mini Packs, 10-Ticket Flex Packs or to purchase single-game tickets, visit moosehockey.com/tickets.
