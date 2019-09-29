Condors Split Preseason Series with Heat; Opening Weekend Friday and Saturday

September 29, 2019 - American Hockey League (AHL) - Bakersfield Condors News Release





STOCKTON, Calif. - The Bakersfield Condors (1-1-0) split a preseason series with the Stockton Heat (1-1-0), dropping a 7-5 decision on Sunday night at Stockton Arena. Three Condors, C Steven Iacobellis (2g), C Beau Starrett (1g-1a), and LW Kirill Maksimov (2a) had multi-point nights. The Condors open the regular season at home on Friday and Saturday.

FIRST PERIOD

HEAT GOAL: D Brandon Davidson (1st) snap shot from the slot; Assists: Tuulola, Lomberg; Time of goal: :21; STK leads, 1-0

CONDORS GOAL: D Evan Bouchard (1st) shifted across the slot and wristed home his first of the preseason; Assists: Maksimov, Vesey; Time of goal: 8:22; Game tied, 1-1

HEAT GOAL: D Rinat Valiev (1st) blast from the left point; Assists: Phillips, Gawdin; Time of goal: 10:28; STK leads, 2-1

SHOTS: BAK- 7, STK- 12 SECOND PERIOD

CONDORS GOAL: C Beau Starrett (1st) redirected a centering pass; Assists: Marody, Benson; PPG; Time of goal: 5:44; Game tied, 2-2

HEAT GOAL: LW Ryan Lomberg (1st) shorthanded from the left-wing circle; Unassisted; Time of goal: 8:40; STK leads, 3-2

CONDORS GOAL: LW Ostap Safin (1st) wrist shot from the top of the left-wing circle on the power play; Assists: Maksimov, McLeod; Time of goal: 9:18; Game tied, 3-3

HEAT GOAL: RW Eetu Tuulola (1st) from the top of the crease; Assists: Lomberg, Froese; Time of goal: 11:36; STK leads, 4-3

CONDORS GOAL: C Steven Iacobellis (1st) short side snipe from the right-wing circle; Assists: Starrett, Stukel; Time of goal: 13:21; Game tied, 4-4

SHOTS: BAK - 7, STK - 13 THIRD PERIOD

HEAT GOAL: LW Justin Kirkland (1st) one-timer on the power play; Time of goal: 2:02; STK leads, 5-4

CONDORS GOAL: Iacobellis (2nd) shorthanded off a feed from behind the net; Assist: Ricci; Time of goal: 10:52; Game tied, 5-5

HEAT GOAL: RW Buddy Robinson (1st) in tight; Assists: Lomberg, Philp; Time of goal: 12:33; STK leads, 6-5

HEAT GOAL: Lomberg (2nd) empty-net goal; STK leads, 7-5

SHOTS: BAK- 1, STK - 16 QUICK HITS

THREE STARS: 1. Lomberg (STK) 2. Tuulola (STK) 3. Davidson (STK)

POWER PLAYS: BAK - 2/6 ; STK - 1/4

SHOTS ON GOAL: BAK - 15; STK - 41

GOALTENDERS: BAK - Skinner (18/14; 31:27-planned split game), Wells (L, 22/20, 27:49); STK - Gillies (13/9; 34:21), Zagidulin (W, 2/1, 25:58)

C Steven Iacobellis had two goals

C Beau Starrett had a 1g-1a night

LW Kirill Maksimov finished with four points (2g-2a) in two preseason contests

Scratches: Shane Starrett, Joe Gambardella, Anthony Peluso, Josh Currie, Kailer Yamamoto, Luke Esposito, Brad Malone

