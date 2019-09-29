Tinordi, Gaudreau Assigned to Admirals

Milwaukee, WI - The Nashville Predators announced today that the team has assigned defenseman Jarred Tinordi and forward Freddy Gaudreau to the Admirals.

The Admirals Captain last season, Tinordi established career highs in games played (75), points (22) and goals (8) in his first season with the club. He led Milwaukee to a 36-24-14-2 season record - including a 11-0-3-0 run in its final 14 games - en route to a second-place finish in the AHL's Central Division and a spot in the Calder Cup Playoffs for the 15th time since the team joined the AHL in 2001. The 6-foot-6 native of Burnsville, Minn., has 85 points (20g-65a) in 365 games at the AHL level, spent with Milwaukee, Wilkes-Barre/Scranton, Tucson, St. John's and Hamilton.

Originally drafted in the first round (22nd overall) of the 2010 NHL Draft by the Montreal Canadiens, Tinordi has appeared in 53 NHL games since making his debut on March 16, 2013, posting six points (6a). After spending parts of four seasons with the Canadiens, he was traded to Arizona, where he played seven games for the Coyotes in 2015-16.

Gaudreau has played parts of four seasons with Milwaukee from 2014-18, totaling 144 points on 66 goals and 78 assists in 238 games for the Ads. The Bromont, PQ native topped the 20-goal mark in two seasons with the Admirals, including a career-high 25 during the 2016-17 and also earned a trip to the AHL All-Star Classic during the 2015-16 campaign.

Never drafted, Gaudreau took the hockey world by storm during the 2017 Stanley Cup Finals when he became just the second player in the NHL history to score his first three goals in the league's ultimate series. In the regular season Gaudreau has produced eight points (3g-5a) and four penalty minutes in 84 games with the Predators.

The Admirals 2019-20 regular season, presented by Landmark Credit Union, will begin on the road in Iowa on Sunday, October 6 at 3 pm against Iowa before opening the home portion of their schedule on Saturday, October 12 at 6 pm against the Laval Rocket.

