Lomberg Leads Stockton to 7-5 Win

September 29, 2019 - American Hockey League (AHL) - Stockton Heat News Release





STOCKTON, Calif. - Ryan Lomberg tallied six points to lead the offensive onslaught as the Stockton Heat earned a preseason split against Bakersfield with a 7-5 win Sunday night at Stockton Arena. The veteran forward scored shorthanded to put the home team up 3-2 then punctuated the win with an empty-netter for the game's first two-goal cushion. It was a back-and-forth affair in which Stockton struggled to get separation but never trailed, the teams trading goals up to a 5-5 stalemate. In total, 11 Heat players hit the scoresheet with Lomberg and Eetu Tuulola recording multi-point efforts. Stockton also finished the game with an impressive 41-15 shot differential. The win for Stockton allows the Heat to finish the preseason 1-1, both games coming this weekend against the Condors.

GOALIES

W: Zagidulin (3 shots, 1 save)

L: Skinner (22 shots, 20 saves)

NOTABLE STATISTICS

Three Stars: First - Ryan Lomberg (2g,4a); Second - Eetu Tuulola (1g,1a); Third - Brandon Davidson (1g)

Final Shots: STK - 41, BAK - 15

Power Plays: STK - 1-4, BAK - 2-6

- Brandon Davidson opened the night's scoring just 21 seconds into the contest, assists from Eetu Tuulola and Ryan Lomberg.

- Davidson's goal was scored faster than any goal for Stockton in the 2018-19 season, last year's fastest coming just 46 seconds into game action from Alan Quine against San Jose on November 27.

- Rinat Valiev was the first returning Stockton player to light the lamp this preseason with his first-period marker. Glenn Gawdin and Matthew Phillips had the helpers.

- Ryan Lomberg's shorthanded marker was the first of the preseason for the Heat. Stockton led the AHL with 17 SHGs in the 2018-19 season. Lomberg finished tied for second in the AHL with four shorthanded goals of his own. He finished the game with five points (1g,4a).

- Tuulola finished the night with two points (1g,1a).

- 11 players registered at least one point on the night for Stockton.

UP NEXT

Normal 0 false false false EN-US X-NONE X-NONE table.MsoNormalTable

The Heat will open the season on the road with a pair of contests at Colorado, Friday, October 4 and Saturday, October 5. Stockton's home opener will take place the following week on Saturday, October 12 at 6 p.m. against the San Diego Gulls. Single-game tickets for all Heat home games will be available on Tuesday, October 2.

• Discuss this story on the American Hockey League message board...





American Hockey League Stories from September 29, 2019

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.