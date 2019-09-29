Roadrunners Wrap up Preseason Falling in Milwaukee

Milwaukee, Wisconsin - The Roadrunners wrapped up their regular season Saturday night in Wisconsin, tackled by the Milwaukee Admirals in a 5-0 contest.

Featuring a team debut from Beau Bennett and preseason debuts for Kyle Capobianco and Dysin Mayo, the group battled through a scoreless first frame thanks to the efforts of Merrick Madsen in net.

The evening's middle frame featured five power play opportunities for Tucson, including over a minute of five-on-three action, however, to no success. In fact, conversely Milwaukee was able to capitalize upon conclusion of the two-man advantage, burying their second goal of the evening on a rebound, shorthanded.

"Our special teams weren't quite there tonight and that's something we're going to have to work on," said forward Tyler Steenbergen after the crew concluded 0/7 on the power play.

After extending their lead to a trio by the end of the second, the momentum rolled into the third for the Milwaukee, who would add two more in the third pushing things to the eventual 5-0 final.

In preseason fashion, the last frame of regulation did feature some proverbial rough stuff, led by a fight between Dexter Dancs, a training camp invitee from Rapid City (ECHL) and Scott Savage of the Admirals.

Michael Huntebrinker of Milwaukee took top star honors of the night, recording a pair of goals, as well as a pair of assists. Merrick Madsen wrapped up his night in net allowing the five goals on 20 shots.

"We came out slow tonight and came out on the short end of the stick but I thought overall it was a really good training camp and it was really nice to get to get to know some of these guys a little better," Steenbergen also said post-game, appropriately looking ahead. "Moving forward we have to be better though and we will this week."

The Roadrunners now return to Tucson for their first practice of the season on Tuesday before departing for the Lone Star State to take on the Texas Stars in the regular season opener Friday. Live coverage with the "Voice of the Roadrunners" Adrian Denny will begin at 4:45 p.m. on Fox Sports Tucson - 1450 AM.

