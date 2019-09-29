Coyotes Assign Prosvetov to Tucson
September 29, 2019 - American Hockey League (AHL) - Tucson Roadrunners News Release
GLENDALE, ARIZONA - Arizona Coyotes President of Hockey Operations and General Manager John Chayka announced today that the Coyotes have assigned goaltender Ivan Prosvetov to the Tucson Roadrunners, the club's American Hockey League (AHL) affiliate.
The 20-year-old Prosvetov registered a 36-11-1 record with a 2.94 goals against average (GAA), a .910 save percentage (SV%) and four shutouts in 53 games with Saginaw (OHL) in 2018-19.
In his first season and only season in the OHL, the 6-foot-4, 165-pound native of Moscow, RU finished third in both shutouts and wins among all goaltenders and was named to the OHL Third All-Star team.
Prosvetov was originally drafted by the Coyotes in the fourth round (114th overall) in the 2018 NHL Entry Draft.
• Discuss this story on the American Hockey League message board...
American Hockey League Stories from September 29, 2019
- Amerks Stage Late Comeback to Earn Preseason Sweep of Marlies - Rochester Americans
- Penguins Lose Preseason Finale to Phantoms, 3-1 - Wilkes-Barre/Scranton Penguins
- New Faces Andreoff and Berube Shine as Phantoms Move to 2-0 in Preseason - Lehigh Valley Phantoms
- Iowa Wild Reduces Training Camp Roster to 26 Players - Iowa Wild
- 'Canes Assign Priskie to Charlotte - Charlotte Checkers
- Twelve players assigned to Rampage - San Antonio Rampage
- Coyotes Assign Prosvetov to Tucson - Tucson Roadrunners
- Sens Complete Perfect Preseason - Belleville Senators
- Chris Terry Joins Griffins - Grand Rapids Griffins
- Crunch Overpower Devils, 6-2 - Syracuse Crunch
- Devils Fall in Preseason Finale to Crunch, 6-2 - Binghamton Devils
- Red Wings Assign 10 to Grand Rapids - Grand Rapids Griffins
- Wolf Pack Sign Defenseman Mason Geertsen - Hartford Wolf Pack
- San Jose Barracuda Reassign Three to Orlando - San Jose Barracuda
- Moose Trim Roster - Manitoba Moose
- Comets Reduce Preseason Roster by Nine - Utica Comets
- Florida Panthers Loan Four Players to Springfield - Springfield Thunderbirds
- Tinordi, Gaudreau Assigned to Admirals - Milwaukee Admirals
- Sens Assign Three to Belleville - Belleville Senators
- Penguins Trim Roster to 28 Players - Wilkes-Barre/Scranton Penguins
- Admirals Trim Roster - Milwaukee Admirals
- Game Day Build-Up: Senators at Rocket, September 29 - Belleville Senators
- Roadrunners Wrap up Preseason Falling in Milwaukee - Tucson Roadrunners
- Barracuda Finish Preseason with 5-3 Victory - San Jose Barracuda
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.