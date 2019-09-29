Barracuda Finish Preseason with 5-3 Victory

San Jose (2-0-0-0) wrapped up the preseason against the Colorado Eagles (0-2-0-0) (Colorado Avalanche) on Saturday night at Solar4America Ice at San Jose. The Barracuda finished their preseason with a flawless record after beating the Colorado Eagles 5-3. The Barracuda's focus now shifts to opening night on Friday, October 4th in Ontario.

BARRACUDA PLAYER NOTES

Josef Korenar made his preseason debut on Saturday and compiled 20 saves en-route to the Barracuda victory.

Krystof Hrabik scored his second goal of the preseason to tie the game at one at 13:47 of the first period.

Maxim Letunov scored the third goal for the Barracuda at 18:07 of the second period to take a 3-2 lead on the power-play.

Noah Gregor also scored his second goal of the preseason to give the Barracuda a 2-1 lead late in the first on the power-play.

Ivan Chekhovich tallied his first preseason goal at 8:52 of the third period.

