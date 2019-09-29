Twelve players assigned to Rampage

SAN ANTONIO, TX - St. Louis Blues President of Hockey Operations and General Manager Doug Armstrong announced on Sunday that the Blues have assigned 12 players to the Rampage.

Forwards Jordan Nolan, Klim Kostin, Austin Poganski, Ryan Olsen, Tanner Kaspick, Nathan Walker, and Alexey Toropchenko will join the Rampage for the final week of training camp, as will defensemen Mitch Reinke, Niko Mikkola, and Andreas Borgman. The Blues have also assigned goaltenders Ville Husso and Adam Wilcox to San Antonio.

The Rampage open the 2019-20 season on home ice on Oct. 4 when they host the Manitoba Moose at the AT&T Center. Puck-drop is scheduled for 7 p.m., with the game broadcast on Ticket 760AM and streamed on AHLTV.