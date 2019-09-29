Chris Terry Joins Griffins

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. - The Detroit Red Wings on Sunday assigned forward Chris Terry to the Grand Rapids Griffins. ï»¿ ï»¿Terry was the Griffins' leading scorer last season with 61 points (29-32--61) in 69 games. ï»¿ ï»¿The Griffins will hold their first practice in Grand Rapids on Monday at 10:30 a.m. at Griff's IceHouse at Belknap Park in preparation for the season opener at Chicago next Saturday, Oct. 5. Grand Rapids will return to Van Andel Arena for Opening Night presented by Huntington Bank on Friday, Oct. 11 against Milwaukee.

