Patrick Curry Named to the 2024 Warrior/ECHL All-Star Classic

INDEPENDENCE, MO. - Mavericks forward Patrick Curry has been named to the 2024 Warrior/ECHL All-Star Classic on January 15 in Savannah, Ga. Curry joins Max Andreev as the two Mavericks representatives in the game.

In his first season in Kansas City, Curry ranks second on the Mavericks with 37 points (15 goals, 22 assists).

On Wednesday at Idaho, Curry scored the overtime game-winning goal and leads the team with four game-winning scores this season.

The 2024 Warrior/ECHL All-Star Classic presented by Gulfstream will consist of the host Savannah Ghost Pirates taking on a team of ECHL All-Stars representing the other teams in the League. The event also will feature several Skills events which will count as a goal towards the winning Player's team score. The 2024 ECHL All-Star Skills Competition will take place between periods of the game, with results counting towards the cumulative score. The first two periods of the game will be 5-on-5 while the final period will consist of 3-on-3.

Kansas City returns to Cable Dahmer Arena for the first of six home games this month on January 19 versus Utah. Single-game and multi-game ticket packages are available at kcmavericks.com or by calling 816-252-7825.

