Admirals Welcome Back Forward Fleurent
January 12, 2024 - ECHL (ECHL) - Norfolk Admirals News Release
NORFOLK, VA - The Norfolk Admirals, proud ECHL affiliates of the Winnipeg Jets and Manitoba Moose, announced on Friday they have signed forward Brady Fleurent to a standard player contract. He has joined the team and will be making his debut with Norfolk tonight.
Fleurent, 29, joins the Admirals after splitting time between the Knoxville Ice Bears (SPHL) and the Atlanta Gladiators (ECHL) this season. With Knoxville, the Maine native scored 13 goals and totaled 19 points, which led the team. Fleurent was coached by current Admirals head coach Jeff Carr in Knoxville for four seasons. In 121 career SPHL games, Fleurent has 113 points (55g, 58a).
Last season, he played in 48 games with Adirondack, totaling 22 points (9g, 12a). One of his nine goals officially clinched the Thunder into the playoffs on the final day of the regular season against the Worcester Railers.
The 5'9, 170-pound forward was an NCAA-III standout at the University of New England. He finished with 53 points in his sophomore season and was team captain for his final two years. In addition, Fleurent registered the most points in all of NCAA-III during the 2016-17 and 2017-18 seasons. (53 & 51).
