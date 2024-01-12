Hurricanes Recall Goaltender Perets

NORFOLK, VA - The Carolina Hurricanes announced on Friday they have recalled goaltender Yaniv Perets from the Norfolk Admirals.

Perets, 23, joins the Hurricanes for his second stint in Carolina this season. He received his first call-up to the NHL on December 17, 2023. He was the backup goaltender to Pyotr Kochetkov for four games before he was assigned back to Norfolk nine days later.

The Quebec native is in his first full season as a professional and he has gone 6-8-1-0 in goal in 15 appearances with the Admirals.

Perets was a member of last year's National Championship team at Quinnipiac University. He went 34-4-3 during the regular season with a 1.49 goals-against average and was named a finalist for the Hobey Baker Award. He made 13 saves on 15 shots against the University of Minnesota in the National Championship game on April 8.

With Perets going up to Carolina, the Admirals have signed goaltender Mariah Fujimagari as an EBUG for tonight's game against the Worcester Railers.

