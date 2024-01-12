Hurricanes Recall Goaltender Perets
January 12, 2024 - ECHL (ECHL) - Norfolk Admirals News Release
NORFOLK, VA - The Carolina Hurricanes announced on Friday they have recalled goaltender Yaniv Perets from the Norfolk Admirals.
Perets, 23, joins the Hurricanes for his second stint in Carolina this season. He received his first call-up to the NHL on December 17, 2023. He was the backup goaltender to Pyotr Kochetkov for four games before he was assigned back to Norfolk nine days later.
The Quebec native is in his first full season as a professional and he has gone 6-8-1-0 in goal in 15 appearances with the Admirals.
Perets was a member of last year's National Championship team at Quinnipiac University. He went 34-4-3 during the regular season with a 1.49 goals-against average and was named a finalist for the Hobey Baker Award. He made 13 saves on 15 shots against the University of Minnesota in the National Championship game on April 8.
With Perets going up to Carolina, the Admirals have signed goaltender Mariah Fujimagari as an EBUG for tonight's game against the Worcester Railers.
• Discuss this story on the ECHL message board...
ECHL Stories from January 12, 2024
- Hurricanes Recall Goaltender Perets - Norfolk Admirals
- Grizzlies Sign Defenseman Zane Schartz - Utah Grizzlies
- ECHL Transactions - January 12 - ECHL
- Mitch Fossier Inks PTO with AHL's Barracuda - Atlanta Gladiators
- Jared Moe Returns to Steelheads from Texas Stars - Idaho Steelheads
- 100 Years Remembered: How One Rapid City Man's Heroism Stokes the Fire of Remembrance - Rapid City Rush
- Mariners Sign Kirton, Three Recalled to Providence - Maine Mariners
- Admirals Welcome Back Forward Fleurent - Norfolk Admirals
- Americans Host Utah Tonight, in the Middle Game of a Three-Game Series - Allen Americans
- Motorsports Executives, Crew Chiefs Attending NASCAR Night Announced - Greenville Swamp Rabbits
- Bates Selected to Participate in Fastest Skater Competition - Wichita Thunder
- Game Notes: January 12 - Fort Wayne Komets at Rush - Rapid City Rush
- Chicago Wolves Loan Tyson Feist to Solar Bears - Orlando Solar Bears
- Patrick Curry Named to the 2024 Warrior/ECHL All-Star Classic - Kansas City Mavericks
- Mason Millman Reassigned to Reading by Philadelphia - Reading Royals
- Captains, Skills Competitors Named for 2024 Warrior/ECHL All-Star Classic - ECHL
- Wichita Looks to Snap Skid Tonight vs. Cincinnati - Wichita Thunder
- Preview: Royals Hold Clothing Drive for Clothe the Community Night in Friday Face-Off with Mariners - Reading Royals
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.