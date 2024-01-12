Chicago Wolves Loan Tyson Feist to Solar Bears
January 12, 2024 - ECHL (ECHL) - Orlando Solar Bears News Release
ORLANDO, Fla. - The Chicago Wolves of the American Hockey League have loaned defenseman Tyson Feist to the Orlando Solar Bears.
Feist, 22, appeared in 29 games with the Solar Bears during the 2022-23 season, scoring 16 points (5g-11a) and posting 30 penalty minutes.
The Dawson Creek, British Columbia, Canada, native has skated in 26 AHL games over two seasons with Syracuse and Chicago, scoring five points (1g-4a) and earned 19 penalty minutes.
Prior to his professional career, the 6-foot-3, 208-pound defenseman played in 65 games for the Kelowna Rockets of the Western Hockey League (Major Junior) during the 2021-22 season, scoring 39 points on 15 goals and 24 assists, with a plus-25 rating. In total, Feist appeared in 187 WHL games for Kelowna, Regina, and Spokane from 2017-2022.
