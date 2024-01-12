Gahagen Sinks Mariners with 40-Save Shutout Win, 1-0
January 12, 2024 - ECHL (ECHL) - Reading Royals News Release
Reading, PA - The Reading Royals (14-15-1-1), proud ECHL affiliate of the Philadelphia Flyers and Lehigh Valley Phantoms, defeated the Maine Mariners (12-14-5-0),1-0, on Friday, January 12th at Santander Arena. Parker Gahagen (5-2-0-0) earned the win and his 11th professional shut out for the Royals, saving all 40 shots faced. Brad Arvanitis (6-4-1-0) suffered the loss in net for the Mariners with 33 saves on 34 shots.
Gahagen and Arvanitis saved a combined 24 shots in the first period. Both teams were unsuccessful on two power play chances in the first period for a scoreless game after 20 minutes, 0-0.
Devon Paliani broke the scoreless tie 3:55 into the second period to put Reading in front, 1-0. Shane Sellar connected with Paliani as the former Mariner broke into the offensive zone and rifled a wrist shot past Arvanitis from the slot. Sellar and Will Zmolek earned the helpers on Paliani's sixth goal of the season, and the lone goal in the game.
Gahagen turned aside a game-high 15 shots in the third period from Maine's offense. The 30-year-olds fifth-consecutive win was sealed with a pair of pad saves in the Mariners late 6-on-5 attack and a blocked shot from forward Ryan Chyzowski.
The Royals continue their season against the Mariners on Saturday, January 13th at 7:00 pm at Santander Arena. The home game will feature the Royals Flyers Affiliation Night presented by EnerSys. This will include a lunchbox giveaway and an appearance by Gritty! To order tickets, visit royalshockey.com/tickets.
