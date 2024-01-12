Mitch Fossier Inks PTO with AHL's Barracuda
January 12, 2024 - ECHL (ECHL) - Atlanta Gladiators News Release
DULUTH, Ga. The Atlanta Gladiators announced on Friday that forward Mitch Fossier has signed a professional try-out agreement with the San Jose Barracuda of the American Hockey League.
Through 26 appearances with the Atlanta this year, the 27-year-old forward leads the team in points, with 33 (10G, 23A).
Suiting up in 47 games with the Maine Mariners this past season, Fossier posted 57 points (21g-36a) during the regular season, while also amassing six points (3g-3a) in six Kelly Cup Playoff games. The rookie forward was second on the Mariners in scoring, finishing in the top ten in points among all first-year players.
Before beginning his professional career, the Alpharetta, Georgia native tallied 128 points (38g-90a) in 134 games played with the University of Maine. During his time as a Black Bear, Fossier served as the club's captain in 2019-20, and also earned a Hockey East Second All-Star Team selection that same year.
Fossier's professional career began with the Rockford IceHogs of the American Hockey League in 2020-21, where he scored eight points (5g-3a) in 19 games.
Following his brief tenure in the American Hockey League, Fossier departed for Slovakia, where he'd spend all of the 2021-22 season, producing 27 points (15g-12a) in 38 regular season games with Banska Bystrica, while also accumulating four points (2g-2a) in nine playoff contests.
The Gladiators are back in action TONIGHT, as they travel to Trois-Rivières, Quebec, for an out-of-division showdown with the Lions at 7PM. Catch all the action live on Flo Hockey and MixLR!
• Discuss this story on the ECHL message board...
ECHL Stories from January 12, 2024
- ECHL Transactions - January 12 - ECHL
- Mitch Fossier Inks PTO with AHL's Barracuda - Atlanta Gladiators
- Jared Moe Returns to Steelheads from Texas Stars - Idaho Steelheads
- 100 Years Remembered: How One Rapid City Man's Heroism Stokes the Fire of Remembrance - Rapid City Rush
- Mariners Sign Kirton, Three Recalled to Providence - Maine Mariners
- Admirals Welcome Back Forward Fleurent - Norfolk Admirals
- Americans Host Utah Tonight, in the Middle Game of a Three-Game Series - Allen Americans
- Motorsports Executives, Crew Chiefs Attending NASCAR Night Announced - Greenville Swamp Rabbits
- Bates Selected to Participate in Fastest Skater Competition - Wichita Thunder
- Game Notes: January 12 - Fort Wayne Komets at Rush - Rapid City Rush
- Chicago Wolves Loan Tyson Feist to Solar Bears - Orlando Solar Bears
- Patrick Curry Named to the 2024 Warrior/ECHL All-Star Classic - Kansas City Mavericks
- Mason Millman Reassigned to Reading by Philadelphia - Reading Royals
- Captains, Skills Competitors Named for 2024 Warrior/ECHL All-Star Classic - ECHL
- Wichita Looks to Snap Skid Tonight vs. Cincinnati - Wichita Thunder
- Preview: Royals Hold Clothing Drive for Clothe the Community Night in Friday Face-Off with Mariners - Reading Royals
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.