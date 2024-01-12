Cyclones' Polino Scores Winner in OT
January 12, 2024 - ECHL (ECHL) - Cincinnati Cyclones News Release
WICHITA, KS - The Cyclones bested the Thunder 4-3 in overtime on Friday night. Cincinnati evens up the season series with Wichita at 1-1-0-0 and has now won two OT games in-a-row.
* After a scoreless first period, Wichita opened the scoring on the man-advantage at 0:32 of the 2nd. Defenseman Roman Kinal led a solo rush and beat Olof Lindbom to the far side. Cincinnati responded less than three minutes later when Sahil Panwar batted in a rebound from Lee Lapid's shot. The Thunder jumped back in front 2-1 thanks to rookie Connor MacEachern.
* In the 3rd period, Cincinnati pulled even again with a man-advantage goal in the first minute. Louie Caporusso potted in a rebound for his 12th of the year. The captain Justin Vaive got the 'Clones their first lead with another rebound power-play goal to make it 3-2. Wichita's Jason Pineo converted off a turnover to force OT.
Cincinnati played in its fourth-straight overtime contest and won its second-straight. Patrick Polino took a Steve MacLean aerial pass and beat Georgi Romanov on a breakaway for the 4-3 win.
Up next, Cincinnati continues its three-game road trip in the Mountain Division. The Cyclones take on the Wichita Thunder again on Saturday January 13th at Intrust Bank Arena.
