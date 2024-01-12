Centazzo Scores in Fourth Straight in Loss

KALAMAZOO, MI - The Toledo Walleye fell to the Kalamazoo Wings 4-1 on Friday night at the Wings Event Center.

What Happened:

The Toledo Walleye went North to battle the Kalamazoo Wings on Friday night.

Jan Bednar started between the pipes for the Walleye. Brendan Michaelian and Riley McCourt manned the defence while Brandon Hawkins, Orrin Centazzo and Trenton Bliss led the Toledo attack.

Jonathan Lemieux defended the home net for the Wings. Jacob Nordqvist and Chaz Reddekopp staffed the defence while David Keefer, Luke Morgan and Collin Adams were on the attack for Kalamazoo.

The action began with a Kalamazoo power play at 4:30 after Bliss was sent to the Toledo penalty box for Slashing. Toledo killed off the power play.

The Wings found the scoreboard first at 11:25 when Ayden MacDonald found the net. Cooper Walker and Evan Dougherty added assists to the icebreaker.

Kalamazoo stretched their lead to 2-0 at 16:10 when Adams flipped one past Bednar with Walker and MacDonald assisting the tally.

That wrapped the first period action with the Wings leading the Walleye 2-0.

The Walleye were outshot by the Wings 5-11 in the period. Toledo did not have a power play chance in the period, while Kalamazoo was 0/1.

The second period action began with a Wings power play at 9:11 after McCourt was assessed an Unsportsmanlike Conduct minor. The Walleye killed off the power play.

The Wings got another power play chance at 11:15 when Jake Willets was sent to the Walleye penalty box for Delay of Game.

The Wings converted the power play at 11:46 to make it 3-0 Wings when Erik Bradford lit the lamp. Chad Nychuk and Brad Morrison assisted the power play tally.

Kalamazoo got their next man-advantage at 15:01 when Centazzo was sent to the Toledo penalty box for Hooking. Toledo killed off the man-advantage.

The Walleye got their first power play of the night at 17:33 when Derek Daschke was sent to the Wings penalty box for Tripping.

The Walleye converted the power play to get on the board at 18:19 when Centazzo hit twine. Bliss and McCourt tallied assists on the power play score.

That wrapped the second period action the the Wings leading the Walleye 3-1.

The Walleye were outshot by the Wings 10-14 in the period and 15-25 cumulatively. Toledo was 1/1 on the power play in the period while Kalamazoo was 1/3.

The Wings tacked on another insurance goal at 19:14 when Dougherty buried an unassisted empty netter to make it 4-1 Wings.

The horns sounded with the Wings claiming a 4-1 victory over the Walleye.

The Walleye outshot the Wings 19-11 in the period but were outshot 34-36 overall. Neither team had a power play in the period. Toledo finished 1/1 on the power play while Kalamazoo finished 1/4.

Three Stars Sponsored by Local 245:

Collin Adams (1G, GWG) - KAL

Jonathan Lemieux (W, 33/34 SV) - KAL

Ayden MacDonald (1G, 1A) - KAL

What's Next:

The Toledo Walleye will return home tomorrow, Saturday, January 13, 2024, for a rematch with the Kalamazoo Wings on Labatt Hockey Night in Toledo at the Huntington Center, with puck drop coming at 7:15 pm ET.

Saturday, January 13th

Warner Bros Weekend: Looney Tunes

Puck Drops: 7:15 PM EST

Huntington Center

