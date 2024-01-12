Grizzlies Earn 6-2 Road Win at Allen

Allen, Texas - The Utah Grizzlies got 2 goals and 1 assist from Dylan Fitze and Brett Stapley scored 2 goals to lead the Utah Grizzlies to a 6-2 victory over the Allen Americans on Friday night at Credit Union of Texas Event Center.

Utah scored 6 unanswered goals in the first 41 minutes 16 seconds of the contest. Stapley scored 5:10 into the game to give the Grizz a 1-0 lead. The Grizz are now 10-3 when scoring first this season. About 3 minutes later Dylan Fitze made it a 2-0 game 8:04 in. Utah led 2-0 after 20 minutes of play.

Grizzlies captain Josh Wesley scored a power play goal 39 seconds into the third period to extend the lead. Adam Berg made it a 4-0 game as he scored on a great pass from Brandon Cutler 14:24 in. Later in the second period Fitze scored his second of the night 17:46 in. The Grizzlies led 5-0 after 2 frames.

Stapley scored his second of the night 1:16 into the third period. Allen got on the board as Easton Brodzinski got his 15th of the year and 5th against Utah 1:43 in. Hank Crone got an assist for Allen to extend his point streak to 16 games. 2:20 into the third period Utah's Dakota Raabe got in a fight with Allen's Johnny Walker, who played with the Grizzlies last season. The Americans added a goal 19:49 in as Jordan-Ty Fournier got his 4th of the year.

13 of the 17 skaters scored 1 or more points for the Grizzlies. Goaltender Dante Giannuzzi stopped 25 of 27 as he earned his 6th win of the season. Allen's Chase Perry saved 23 of 29 in the loss. Utah was 1 for 4 on the power play and they were a perfect 2 for 2 on the penalty kill.

Brett Stapley extended his point streak to 8 games. Bryan Yoon was a +3 for Utah in the victory. Yoon is a team leading +10 for the season and a +9 in his last 7 games. Kyle Mayhew had 1 assist for the Grizz as he now has a point in 7 of his last 8 games. Cole Gallant had 2 assists as he now has 4 apples in his last 3 games.

Defenseman Zane Schartz made his Grizzlies debut and he had 1 assist and had 2 shots. Tyler Penner had 1 assist as he now has 4 helpers in the first 2 games of the series. Utah is now 2-3 through 5 games in the nine-game road trip.

The rubber match of the three-game set is on Saturday afternoon at 3:10 pm mountain time. Utah will then play Wichita on Sunday afternoon at 3:05 pm.

Games Next Homestand at Maverik Center

Wednesday, January 24, 2024 - Rapid City at Utah. 7:10 pm. Smith's Family Night.

Friday, January 26, 2024 - Rapid City at Utah. 7:10 pm. AFCU Friday.

Saturday, January 27, 2024 - Rapid City at Utah. 7:10 pm. Guns N Hoses Night.

All Times Mountain.

3 stars

1. Dylan Fitze (Utah) - 2 goals, 1 assist, +2, 5 shots.

2. Brett Stapley (Utah) - 2 goals, +1, 3 shots.

3. Cole Gallant (Utah) - 2 assists.

