Preview: Royals Hold Clothing Drive for Clothe the Community Night in Friday Face-Off with Mariners

January 12, 2024 - ECHL (ECHL) - Reading Royals News Release







Reading, PA - The Reading Royals, proud ECHL affiliate of the Philadelphia Flyers and Lehigh Valley Phantoms, open a three-game series with the Maine Mariners on Friday, January 12 at 7:00 PM at Santander Arena.

The Royals first home game of 2024 is the Royals' Clothe the Community Night promotional game presented by CommunityAid. Fans can place clothes in collection bins at the game and enjoy a pre-game Happy Hour from 6-7 PM.

Family-Four-Pack:

SCORE food, drinks and tickets for the whole family with our Family-Four-Pack presented by Deibler Dental! Receive four hot dogs, sodas, tickets and thunder sticks - A value of $150, all for just $64

Order tickets: royalshockey.com/tickets

Royals Right Now:

The Royals hoist a 13-15-1-1 record after taking the opening two games of their three-game series with the Steelheads. The Royals won the opener on Wednesday, January 3, 7-3, before defeating the Steelheads on Friday, January 5, 2-1. The Royals fell in the series finale, 5-2, on Saturday, January 6.

Brown recorded an assist to earn his team leading 30th point and 19th assist in the series finale. Forward Ryan Chyzowski scored his team leading 12th goal in the game two victory. Brown has registered eight points (3g-5a) in his last five game point streak.

Scouting the Mariners:

Maine enters the series opener at 12-13-5-0 through 30 games this season. The Mariners have split their last four games with wins in their last two. They defeated the Worcester Railers on Sunday, January 7, 4-2, and the Trois-Rivières Lions on Wednesday, January 10, 8-5. The eight goals were the most the Mariners have scored in a single game this season.

Forward Alex Kile leads the Mariners in goals (21) and points (38). The Troy, Michigan native is second on the team in assists (17) behind team leader Gabriel Chicoine (19). Kile is second in the league in goals and tied for fifth in the league in points. He has registered four consecutive multi-point games with 10 points total and a goal in each game (7).

-

The game will be streamed live on the Royals Broadcast Network available on the following platforms:

FloSports: flosports.link/3yarTg4

Mixlr: mixlr.com/readingroyals

-

Upcoming Games:

Flyers Affiliation Night - Jan. 13 vs. Maine - Presented by Enersys

Join us in celebrating our affiliation with the Philadelphia Flyers and Lehigh Valley Phantoms!

Gritty appearance

City Edition specialty jersey

Slapshot Saturday presented by Albright College

Giveaway: Orange lunchbox

Star Wars / Pediatric Cancer Night - Jan. 27 vs. Wheeling

Join Chewbacca and friends from the Star Wars universe at the arena, and help support the fight against Pediatric Cancer

Appearances from your favorite Star Wars characters

Star Wars specialty jerseys

Slapshot Saturday presented by Albright College

Giveaway: Ice Angels team poster

Pink in the Rink / Women in Sports / Healthcare Professionals Appreciation Night - Feb. 3 vs. Adirondack

1st intermission breast cancer survivors charity shot and on-ice recognition

Pink in the Rink specialty jersey

Slapshot Saturday presented by Albright College

Giveaway: Pink Beanie

-

2023-24 Season Memberships

Reading Royals Season Memberships, six-game plans, ten-game plans, and group tickets are available for the 2023-24 season now by visiting the Royals' box office at Santander Arena or by calling 610-898-7825.

• Discuss this story on the ECHL message board...





ECHL Stories from January 12, 2024

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.