Mariners Fall 1-0 in Reading
January 12, 2024 - ECHL (ECHL) - Maine Mariners News Release
PORTLAND, ME - Reading Royals netminder Parker Gahagen turned aside all 40 Maine Mariners shots in a 1-0 final on Friday night at Santander Arena. It was the first of six consecutive games between the Mariners and Royals.
Former Mariner Devon Paliani scored the only goal of the game at 3:55 of the second period, using a defender as a screen and pulling a shot past Brad Arvanitis at 3:55 to make it 1-0 Reading. Arvanitis was just as good as Gahagen in the game, turning aside 33 of 34 Royals shots.
The Mariners had a late 6-on-4 opportunity when Ryan Chyzowski took a slashing penalty at 17:21 of the third period, but they couldn't find the game-tying goal. Gahagen's shutout was the 11th of his ECHL career.
The Mariners (12-14-5-0) and Royals are back at it tomorrow night from Santander Arena at 7 PM and Monday at 1 PM. The Mariners return home for a $3 Deweys "Threekend" starting on Friday, January 19th with "Country Night" presented by UNUM, featuring Canadian Tuxedo specialty uniforms and a denim can koozie giveaway to the first 1,000 fans. Game time is 7:15 PM. Single game tickets for all regular season home games are on sale at MarinersOfMaine.com or at the Ware-Butler Box Office inside the Cross Insurance Arena. More information on ticket packages and group discounts can be found by calling 833-GO-MAINE or visiting the Mariners front office at 94 Free St. in Portland. The 2023-2024 season is presented by Hannaford to Go.
