Americans' Six-Game Winning Streak Comes to an End

January 12, 2024 - ECHL (ECHL) - Allen Americans News Release









Allen Americans' Mikael Robidoux and Utah Grizzlies' Quinn Wichers in action

Dallas/Allen, Texas -The Allen Americans, ECHL affiliate of the NHL's Ottawa Senators, saw their six-game winning streak come to an end on Friday night as the Utah Grizzlies dominated in a 6-2 win over the Americans.

Dylan Fitze and Brett Stapley led the way for Utah. Fitze had two goals and an assist and led the Grizzlies with five shots on goal. Stapley had a pair of goals with three shots on net.

The Americans didn't score their first goal until the third period. Easton Brodzinski netted his 15th to move within a goal of Colby McAuley for the team lead. Jordan-Ty Fournier scored his fourth from Mikael Robidoux.

"We didn't do enough to win the game," said Americans Head Coach Chad Costello. "They outworked us in every area and when that happens you won't win many games."

The Americans are 1-for-15 on the power play in their last five games.

The final game of the three-game series is Saturday afternoon at 4:10 PM. Doors open at 3:00 PM. You can watch the game in DFW on CW 33.

Three Stars:

1. UTA - D. Fitze

2. UTA - B. Stapley

3. UTA - C. Gallant

