Lions Battle Until the End But Fall Just Short

January 12, 2024 - ECHL (ECHL) - Trois-Rivieres Lions News Release







The Lions and Atlanta Gladiators squared off for the first time this season at Colisée Vidéotron on Friday night. The Gladiators are currently last in the South division while the Lions occupy third spot in the North. Starting in goal for the Lions was Rylan Parenteau playing in his first game of the season, having been acquired Thursday afternoon from the Toledo Walleye for future considerations. Atlanta opted to go with Brad Barone, who's played in four games this season, winning once.

The Gladiators opened the scoring early in the first period when Jackson Pierson scored just 24 seconds into the game. It took the Lions close to eight minutes to get on the scoreboard but Justin Ducharme was able to find the back of the net with assists going to Alex-Olivier Voyer and Matthew Boucher. Atlanta's Zach Yolder regained the lead for the Gladiators with an unassisted marker at 11:51. And then Trois-Rivières' Cedric Montminy tied the game at 2-2 less than two minutes after the Yolder goal.

Both teams potted a goal apiece in the second period, starting with Atlanta's Micah Miller at 10:50 and then Nolan Yaremko at 13:36 for Trois-Rivières. The Lions dominated in the shots on goal department, outshooting the Gladiators 32 to 18 after 40 minutes of play. Atlanta's netminder Barone had a hot hand and was able to keep the Lions at bay for the most part.

The game's outcome was dictated in the final minutes of play in the third period: Atlanta's Pierson scored his second of the night at 15:06 to give the Gladiators a 4-3 lead. The Lions' Miguël Tourigny scored at 18:30 on the power play to bring the teams level at 4-4. But with only 40 seconds remaining in regulation time Micah Miller scored for Atlanta to give the Gladiators a 5-4 victory.

Saturday, January 13th

Match Marvel

Puck Drops: 3:00 PM EST

• Discuss this story on the ECHL message board...





ECHL Stories from January 12, 2024

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.