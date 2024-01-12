Captains, Skills Competitors Named for 2024 Warrior/ECHL All-Star Classic

January 12, 2024 - ECHL (ECHL) News Release







SHREWSBURY, N.J. - The ECHL announced on Friday the captains and skills competitors for the 2024 Warrior/ECHL All-Star Classic presented by Gulfstream, on Monday, Jan. 15, 2024 at Enmarket Arena in Savannah, Georgia. The game will air LIVE exclusively on NHL Network and be streamed via FloHockey.

In this year's All-Star event, the host Savannah Ghost Pirates will take on a team of ECHL All-Stars representing the other teams in the League, as well as feature several Skills events which will count as a goal towards the winning Player's team score. The 2024 ECHL All-Star Skills Competition will take place between periods of the game, with results counting towards the cumulative score. The first two periods of the game will be 5-on-5 while the final period will consist of 3-on-3.

Toledo's Brandon Hawkins has been named the captain for the ECHL All-Stars in the event, with Rapid City's Alex Aleardi and South Carolina's Connor Moore named alternate captains.

The 2024 Warrior/ECHL All-Star Classic Skills Competition will feature three events: Fastest Skater, Hardest Shot and Accuracy Shooting. The winning player in each even earns one goal for his team's score in the All-Star Classic.

The Fastest Skater will include Jacksonville's Brendan Harris, Reading's Matt Brown and Wichita's Peter Bates. Savannah's participants are Ross Armour, Joe Fleming and Sebastian Vidmar.

The Hardest Shot will feature Jack Dugan of Fort Wayne, Gabriel Chicoine of Maine and Brandon Hawkins of Toledo while the Ghost Pirates will be Carter Long, Alex Swetlikoff and Nolan Valleau.

Competing in Accuracy Shooting is Indy's Cameron Hillis and Kansas City's Max Andreev while Anthony Collins and Brent Pedersen will participate for Savannah.

In addition, Kansas City forward Patrick Curry has been added to the ECHL All-Star roster for the event.

Serving as the start of the All-Star festivities, the Savannah Ghost Pirates will also be hosting Fan Fest on Sunday, January 14 at Enmarket Arena. Fan Fest will feature live music, interactive games, player autographs, giveaways and an exclusive area dedicated to the Hockey Hall of Fame featuring some of hockey's most famed memorabilia exhibits and trophies including the Stanley Cup©. CLICK HERE to purchase your tickets for Fan Fest.

The 16th class of the ECHL Hall of Fame will be officially inducted at a luncheon, presented by BFL CANADA and Sutton Special Risk, on Monday, January 15 at 12:00 p.m. at the Savannah Convention Center. Tickets for the luncheon are available for $75 per person and include a plated lunch in conjunction with the ECHL Hall of Fame ceremony.

The 2024 Warrior/ECHL All-Star Classic presented by Gulfstream will take place on Monday, January 15, 2024, at Enmarket Arena.

• Discuss this story on the ECHL message board...





ECHL Stories from January 12, 2024

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.