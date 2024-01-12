Fort Wayne Defeats Rush 3-1
January 12, 2024 - ECHL (ECHL) - Rapid City Rush News Release
(RAPID CITY, S.D.) - The Rapid City Rush, proud affiliate of the NHL's Calgary Flames, lost at home to the Fort Wayne Komets, 3-1 on Friday night.
The loss ends a seven-game consecutive home winning streak by the Rush.
Dajon Mingo opened the scoring 12:22 into the hockey game with his first goal of the season, and the Komets would not give up the lead.
Despite good chances at the end of the first period, the Rush failed to capitalize and hit the first intermission down one.
In the second period, Rapid City mustered only one shot on goal, a new single-period low for the Rush this season. Meanwhile, Ture Linden crashed the net to score a powerplay goal and extend the Komets lead.
At the end of the second period, the Rush had been outshot 27-5, but trailed by only two.
Alexis D'Aoust failed to convert on a Komets third period breakaway, but Xavier Cormier potted the rebound to make it 3-0.
Alex Aleardi capitalized from an off-angle on the powerplay to end Tyler Parks shutout bid, but that was the extent of the Rush offense.
Rapid City remains in fourth place in the Mountain Division after losses by both Tulsa and Allen in their games. The Rush face the Komets tomorrow night at 7:05 p.m. to end the season series and close out Central Division opponents this regular season.
Saturday, January 13th
FIRST RESPONDERS NIGHT
Puck Drops: 7:05 PM MST
The Monument
