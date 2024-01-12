Wichita Looks to Snap Skid Tonight vs. Cincinnati

Wichita Thunder battles the Cincinnati Cyclones

WICHITA, Kan. - The Wichita Thunder, ECHL affiliate of the NHL's San Jose Sharks, AHL's San Jose Barracuda and powered by Toyota, remains at home tonight at 7:05 p.m. to begin a two-game series against Cincinnati.

This is the second meeting of the season between the Thunder and the Cyclones. All-time, Wichita is 3-4-2 against Cincinnati and 1-2-0 at home against the Cyclones.

Tonight is just the fourth meeting all-time for the Cyclones at INTRUST Bank Arena. The Thunder earned a 5-4 win back on October 27 in the first meeting between the two teams.

The Thunder are coming off a 5-1 loss last Sunday to Allen. Cincinnati is 1-0-2 in its last three, claiming a 5-4 win against Toledo this past Sunday.

Wichita is in a tie for sixth in the Mountain Division with 24 points. Cincinnati is alone in fifth in the Central Division with 33 points.

The Thunder are looking to snap a six-game losing skid and a five-game home losing streak. Wichita is 1-8-2 over its last 11 games. The Cyclones are 3-5-2 over their last 10.

One bright spot for the Thunder continues to be the team's power play. Wichita improved to third at home, going 14-for-54 (26.9%) and third overall at 26.5% (30-for-113).

THUNDERBOLTS...Xavier Pouliot is tied for third with 23 minor penalties and third among rookies with 66 penalty minutes...Dillon Boucher and Kelly Bent are tied for fifth with five major penalties...Lleyton Moore is fourth in power play assists for rookies (8) and tied for fourth in power play points for rookies (10)...Ryan Finnegan is tied for first among rookies in shooting percentage (25%)...Wichita is 5-4-2 when scoring first...Wichita is 5-2-2 when leading after one...Wichita is 7-2-1 when leading after two...

CYCLONES NOTES - Jalen Smereck is tied for ninth in points (36), first in assists (30) and tied for third in power play assists (12)...Patrick Polino leads the league with five shorthanded goals...Zack Andrusiak is fifth in shots (125)...

Friday night is T-Dogs Birthday Bash, Affiliation Night and Teddy Bear Toss. When the Thunder scores their first goal of the game, toss your new and unused stuffed animals on the ice. Each stuffed animal will be donated to local charities and delivered by the players to local hospitals.

Get our Teddy Bear four-pack of tickets, that includes four goal zone tickets and two teddy bears for just $90.

