Mason Millman Reassigned to Reading by Philadelphia

Reading, PA - The Reading Royals, proud affiliate of the Philadelphia Flyers and Lehigh Valley Phantoms, announced that defenseman Mason Millman has been reassigned by Philadelphia from Lehigh Valley to Reading.

Millman, 22, has appeared in 14 games for the Royals this season. The 6'1", 176-pound, left-shot defenseman has recorded seven points (1g-6a), six penalty minutes and a -6 rating with the Royals. The London, Ontario native has at least a point in each of his last three games (5a), and a point in four of his last five games overall with the Royals.

With Lehigh Valley, Millman recorded four points (4a), four penalty minutes and a +3 rating in nine games. He was selected in the fourth round (#103 overall) by Philadelphia in the 2019 NHL Entry Draft.

