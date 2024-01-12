Mariners Sign Kirton, Three Recalled to Providence

PORTLAND, ME - The Maine Mariners announced on Friday that they have signed forward Scott Kirton to a contract, out of the Southern Professional Hockey League. In addition, three players: forward Adam Mechura, defenseman Ryan Mast, and goaltender Kyle Keyser were recalled to the Providence Bruins of the American Hockey League.

Kirton, a 27-year-old forward from Scarborough, ON is currently the second leading scorer for the Evansville Thunderbolts of the SPHL, in his third season with the team. So far in 25 games, Kirton has 11 goals and 13 assists, following up a 49-point campaign in 2022-23. Since turning pro in 2021-22, he has seen three brief ECHL stints with the Norfolk Admirals, Cincinnati Cyclones, and Newfoundland Growlers.

Adam Mechura earns his first career AHL call up with Providence. The 20-year-old forward from the Czech Republic has enjoyed a productive rookie season so far with the Mariners, posting 22 points (9 goals, 13 assists) in 29 games, good for fourth on the team. Mechura signed a two-year contract with Providence on October 11th.

Defenseman Ryan Mast and goaltender Kyle Keyser, both on NHL contracts with Boston, were also recalled to Providence.

