ECHL Transactions - January 12
January 12, 2024 - ECHL (ECHL) News Release
Following are the ECHL transactions for Friday, January 12, 2024:
CONTRACTED PLAYERS RELEASED (eligible for waivers/waiver claims):
Trois-Rivieres:
Jared Power, F
OTHER TRANSACTIONS:
Allen:
Add Joshua Messick, G added as EBUG
Add Johnny Walker, F activated from Injured Reserve
Delete Brandon Puricelli, F placed on reserve
Delete Mark Sinclair, G placed on Injured Reserve (effective 1/8)
Delete Leevi Merilainen, G recalled to Belleville by Ottawa
Atlanta:
Add Jay Powell, D activated from reserve
Delete Mitch Fossier, F loaned to San Jose (AHL)
Cincinnati:
Add Joe Masonius, D activated from reserve
Delete Landon Cato, D placed on reserve
Florida:
Add Oliver Chau, F activated from reserve
Delete Jordan Sambrook, D placed on reserve
Fort Wayne:
Add Dajon Mingo, D signed contract, added to active roster
Add Noah Ganske, D activated from reserve
Delete Jack Gorniak, F placed on reserve
Delete Taylor Brierley, D placed on Injured Reserve (effective 1/11)
Idaho:
Add Jared Moe, G returned from loan to Texas
Delete David Tendeck, G placed on reserve
Indy:
Add Cam Bakker, D activated from Injured Reserve
Add Jon Martin, F activated from Injured Reserve
Add Brandon Schultz, F activated from reserve
Delete Jordan Martin, F placed on reserve
Delete Ryan Gagnier, F placed on Injured Reserve (effective 1/11)
Jacksonville:
Add Jacob Panetta, D activated from Injured Reserve
Add Matt Iacopelli, F activated from reserve
Delete Luc Brown, F placed on reserve
Kalamazoo:
Add Luke Morgan, F activated from Injured Reserve
Delete Jay Keranen, D placed on reserve
Kansas City:
Add Jordan Stallard, F activated from reserve
Delete Jared Brandt, D placed on reserve
Maine:
Add Scott Kirton, F signed contract, added to active roster
Add Chase Zieky, F activated from Injured Reserve
Delete Quinn Ryan, F suspended by team
Norfolk:
Add Mariah Fujimagari, G added as EBUG
Add Owen Norton, D activated from reserve
Delete Justin Robidas, F placed on reserve
Delete Yaniv Perets, G recalled by Carolina
Orlando:
Add Tyson Feist, D assigned by Chicago (AHL)
Add Trevor Thurston, D activated from reserve
Add Carson MacKinnon, F activated from reserve
Delete Jake Stevens, D placed on reserve
Delete Chays Ruddy, D placed on reserve
Rapid City:
Add Danny Battochio, G added as EBUG
Delete Jason Pawloski, G placed on reserve
Reading:
Add Blake Evennou, D activated from reserve
Add Austin Master, F activated from reserve
Savannah:
Add Michael McNiven, G signed contract, added to active roster
Add Brendan Soucie, F activated from reserve
Delete Mike Ferraro, F placed on reserve
Delete Alex Swetlikoff, F recalled by Henderson (a.m.)
Delete Jesper Vikman, G recalled to Henderson by Vegas
South Carolina:
Add Mitchell Gibson, G assigned from Hershey by Washington
Add Jarid Lukosevicius, F returned from loan to Belleville
Delete Patrick Harper, F placed on reserve
Delete Garin Bjorklund, G placed on reserve
Delete Jonny Evans, F placed on Injured Reserve (effective 12/31)
Delete Josh Thrower, D placed on Injured Reserve (effective 12/31)
Toledo:
Add Adrien Beraldo, D activated from reserve
Delete Darian Pilon, F placed on reserve
Trois-Rivieres:
Add Rylan Parenteau, G added to active roster (traded from Toledo)
Add Nolan Yaremko, F assigned by Laval
Add Jakov Novak, F assigned by Laval
Add Alex-Olivier Voyer, F assigned by Laval
Delete Marc-Antoine Pepin, D placed on reserve
Delete Joe Vrbetic, G placed on reserve
Delete Maxime Trepanier, F placed on Injured Reserve (effective 12/31)
Utah:
Add Zane Schartz, D signed contract, added to active roster
Wheeling:
Add Sebastian Dirven, D activated from reserve
Delete Jarrett Lee, F placed on reserve
Wichita:
Add Shane Kuzmeski, D added to active roster (traded from Florida)
Add Kelly Bent, F activated from reserve
Delete Devon Becker, D placed on reserve
Delete Trevor Gorsuch, G placed on Injured Reserve (effective 1/7)
Worcester:
Add Drew Benidict, G added as EBUG (a.m.)
Delete Drew Benidict, G released as EBUG (p.m.)
