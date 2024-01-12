ECHL Transactions - January 12

January 12, 2024 - ECHL (ECHL) News Release







Following are the ECHL transactions for Friday, January 12, 2024:

CONTRACTED PLAYERS RELEASED (eligible for waivers/waiver claims):

Trois-Rivieres:

Jared Power, F

OTHER TRANSACTIONS:

Allen:

Add Joshua Messick, G added as EBUG

Add Johnny Walker, F activated from Injured Reserve

Delete Brandon Puricelli, F placed on reserve

Delete Mark Sinclair, G placed on Injured Reserve (effective 1/8)

Delete Leevi Merilainen, G recalled to Belleville by Ottawa

Atlanta:

Add Jay Powell, D activated from reserve

Delete Mitch Fossier, F loaned to San Jose (AHL)

Cincinnati:

Add Joe Masonius, D activated from reserve

Delete Landon Cato, D placed on reserve

Florida:

Add Oliver Chau, F activated from reserve

Delete Jordan Sambrook, D placed on reserve

Fort Wayne:

Add Dajon Mingo, D signed contract, added to active roster

Add Noah Ganske, D activated from reserve

Delete Jack Gorniak, F placed on reserve

Delete Taylor Brierley, D placed on Injured Reserve (effective 1/11)

Idaho:

Add Jared Moe, G returned from loan to Texas

Delete David Tendeck, G placed on reserve

Indy:

Add Cam Bakker, D activated from Injured Reserve

Add Jon Martin, F activated from Injured Reserve

Add Brandon Schultz, F activated from reserve

Delete Jordan Martin, F placed on reserve

Delete Ryan Gagnier, F placed on Injured Reserve (effective 1/11)

Jacksonville:

Add Jacob Panetta, D activated from Injured Reserve

Add Matt Iacopelli, F activated from reserve

Delete Luc Brown, F placed on reserve

Kalamazoo:

Add Luke Morgan, F activated from Injured Reserve

Delete Jay Keranen, D placed on reserve

Kansas City:

Add Jordan Stallard, F activated from reserve

Delete Jared Brandt, D placed on reserve

Maine:

Add Scott Kirton, F signed contract, added to active roster

Add Chase Zieky, F activated from Injured Reserve

Delete Quinn Ryan, F suspended by team

Norfolk:

Add Mariah Fujimagari, G added as EBUG

Add Owen Norton, D activated from reserve

Delete Justin Robidas, F placed on reserve

Delete Yaniv Perets, G recalled by Carolina

Orlando:

Add Tyson Feist, D assigned by Chicago (AHL)

Add Trevor Thurston, D activated from reserve

Add Carson MacKinnon, F activated from reserve

Delete Jake Stevens, D placed on reserve

Delete Chays Ruddy, D placed on reserve

Rapid City:

Add Danny Battochio, G added as EBUG

Delete Jason Pawloski, G placed on reserve

Reading:

Add Blake Evennou, D activated from reserve

Add Austin Master, F activated from reserve

Savannah:

Add Michael McNiven, G signed contract, added to active roster

Add Brendan Soucie, F activated from reserve

Delete Mike Ferraro, F placed on reserve

Delete Alex Swetlikoff, F recalled by Henderson (a.m.)

Delete Jesper Vikman, G recalled to Henderson by Vegas

South Carolina:

Add Mitchell Gibson, G assigned from Hershey by Washington

Add Jarid Lukosevicius, F returned from loan to Belleville

Delete Patrick Harper, F placed on reserve

Delete Garin Bjorklund, G placed on reserve

Delete Jonny Evans, F placed on Injured Reserve (effective 12/31)

Delete Josh Thrower, D placed on Injured Reserve (effective 12/31)

Toledo:

Add Adrien Beraldo, D activated from reserve

Delete Darian Pilon, F placed on reserve

Trois-Rivieres:

Add Rylan Parenteau, G added to active roster (traded from Toledo)

Add Nolan Yaremko, F assigned by Laval

Add Jakov Novak, F assigned by Laval

Add Alex-Olivier Voyer, F assigned by Laval

Delete Marc-Antoine Pepin, D placed on reserve

Delete Joe Vrbetic, G placed on reserve

Delete Maxime Trepanier, F placed on Injured Reserve (effective 12/31)

Utah:

Add Zane Schartz, D signed contract, added to active roster

Wheeling:

Add Sebastian Dirven, D activated from reserve

Delete Jarrett Lee, F placed on reserve

Wichita:

Add Shane Kuzmeski, D added to active roster (traded from Florida)

Add Kelly Bent, F activated from reserve

Delete Devon Becker, D placed on reserve

Delete Trevor Gorsuch, G placed on Injured Reserve (effective 1/7)

Worcester:

Add Drew Benidict, G added as EBUG (a.m.)

Delete Drew Benidict, G released as EBUG (p.m.)

• Discuss this story on the ECHL message board...





ECHL Stories from January 12, 2024

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.