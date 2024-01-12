Americans Host Utah Tonight, in the Middle Game of a Three-Game Series
January 12, 2024 - ECHL (ECHL) - Allen Americans News Release
Dallas/Allen, Texas - The Allen Americans, ECHL affiliate of the Ottawa Senators (NHL), and Belleville Senators (AHL), play the middle game of a three-game series tonight against the Utah Grizzlies. The Americans are 3-2-0 this year against Utah, and 2-0 at CUTX Event Center.
Allen Americans Tonight:
Pregame Show: 6:50 PM CST
Puck Drop: 7:10 PM CST
Watch Live: FLOHOCKEY.TV
Listen Live: AMERICANS 24/7
On the Call: Tommy Daniels and Maurice Fitzgerald
Next Home Game: 1/13/24 vs. Utah, 7:10 PM CST
Wednesday's Recap: The Americans beat the Utah Grizzlies on Wednesday night by a score of 5-4, at Credit Union of Texas Event Center, in the first game of a three-game series. Grant Hebert had his best game of the season scoring two goals, his third and fourth of the year, and his first two goals at home this season. His two other goals came on the road at Idaho, on October 21st, and at Kansas City on November 7th. Easton Brodzinski scored for the fifth time in his last five games. He's tied with Hank Crone for second on the team with 14 goals. Hank Crone (14), who is on a 15-game point streak, and Mikael Robidoux (3), were the other two goal scorers for Allen.
Orzeck extends point streak: Americans defenseman Nolan Orzeck had an assist on Wednesday night to extend his point streak to a season-high five games. Over the five-game streak he has seven points total (2 goals and 5 assists). He is fifth overall on the Americans active roster in scoring with 18 points in 29 games. (4 goals and 14 assists). Orzeck was acquired from Iowa for future considerations in November.
Merilainen recalled by Ottawa: The Ottawa Senators have recalled goaltender Leevi Merilainen today and assigned him to their AHL affiliate Belleville. Merilainen won his sixth straight start on Wednesday night, with a 5-4 victory over the Utah Grizzlies. Merilainen has a 0.926 save percentage in 13 starts this season with the Americans. His 0.926 save percentage is third overall in the league. (9-4-0)
Walker in tonight: Johnny Walker hasn't played in a game since December 2nd due to injury. He will return tonight when the Americans host his former team. He has three points in four games this season for Allen. The Phoenix, Arizona, resident had 18 points in 33 games last year for the Utah Grizzlies.
Head-to-Head: The Americans are 3-2-0 against Utah this season. The Americans are a perfect 2-0 at CUTX Event Center this year against Utah, and 1-2-0 on the road. Easton Brodzinski leads the Americans with four goals this season against the Grizzlies.
Season Best: The Americans are 9-1-0 in their last 10 games which is the best current 10-game stretch in the ECHL. The Americans are also on a season-high six-game winning streak.
Comparing Allen and Utah
Allen Americans
Home: 7-8-0
Away: 10-9-1
Overall: 17-17-1
Last 10: 9-1-0-0
Allen Americans Leaders:
Goals: (16) Colby McAuley
Assists: (25) Hank Crone
Points: (39) Hank Crone
+/-: (+18) Blake Murray
PIM's: (68) Jordan-Ty Fournier
Utah Grizzlies:
Home: 11-6-0-0
Away: 1-14-0-0
Overall: 12-20-0-0
Last 10: 4-6-0-0
Utah Grizzlies Leaders:
Goals: (12) Brandon Cutler
Assists: (22) Brett Stapley
Points: (28) Brett Stapley
+/-: (+7) Bryan Yoon
PIM's (51) Brandon Cutler
