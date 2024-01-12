Oilers Falter in Third Period to Iowa

TULSA, Okla. - The Tulsa Oilers, proud ECHL affiliate of the NHL's Anaheim Ducks and the AHL's San Diego Gulls and powered by Community Care, fell 3-2 to the Iowa Heartlanders on Friday night.

Bair Gendumov scored on his first shot as an Oiler - a breakaway goal sprung by Dallas Comeau - 5:22 into the action. Nick Campoli tied the game 1-1 23 seconds later. Iowa took a 2-1 lead via Brett Budgell at the 18:19 mark of the frame.

Alec Butcher scored the lone goal of the second period, tying the action 2-2 off a Mike McKee deflection with 13 seconds left in the middle frame.

Liam Coughlin scored the lone goal of the third, the game-winning goal, 7:54 into the third period, snapping a shot from the left circle past Gage Alexander to close the game 3-2 in Iowa's favor.

The Oilers return to the BOK Center tomorrow, Jan. 13 for a rematch against the Heartlanders on Hispanic Heritage Night at 7:05 p.m.

