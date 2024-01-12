Jared Moe Returns to Steelheads from Texas Stars
January 12, 2024 - ECHL (ECHL) - Idaho Steelheads News Release
BOISE, ID - The Idaho Steelheads (@Steelheads), proud ECHL (@ECHL) affiliate of the Dallas Stars(@DallasStars), and Steelheads Head Coach & Director of Hockey Operations Everett Sheen announced today that goaltender Jared Moe has been released from his PTO with the AHL's Texas Stars.
Moe, 24, has appeared in six games for Idaho this year posting a (4-2-0) record with 3.51 goals against average and a .894 save percentage. The New Prague, MN native made 30 saves in his pro debut on Nov. 25 in a 6-3 win at Rapid City.
Prior to this season, the 6-foot-4, 220lb netminder spent the last two seasons at the University of Wisconsin (2021-23) and the previous two at the University of Minnesota (2019-21). In four seasons the 6-foot-4, 220lb netminder played 80 games posting a record of (27-38-4) with a 3.01 goals against average and a .908 save percentage. He helped the Gophers to a B1G Championship in 2020-21 and was named to the B1G All-Rookie Team in 2019-20.
Prior to college hockey, he played two seasons in the United States Hockey League (USHL) with the Waterloo Black Hawks appearing in 63 games posting a record of (37-14-4) with a 2.49 goals against average and a .914 save percentage. He was selected in the 2018 NHL Entry Draft by the Winnipeg Jets in the 6th round, 184th overall.
