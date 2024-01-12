Grizzlies Sign Defenseman Zane Schartz
January 12, 2024 - ECHL (ECHL) - Utah Grizzlies News Release
*** PWest Valley City, Utah - The Utah Grizzlies have signed defenseman Zane Schartz.
Schartz has pro experience in the ECHL with Norfolk, Indy, Toledo, Orlando, Kansas City and Newfoundland. He has also played in the SPHL with Knoxville. He played his college hockey at Liberty University, where he scored 59 points (23 goals, 36 assists) in 35 games in the 2017-18 season. In the 2016-17 season with Liberty he had 42 points (18 goals, 24 assists) in 40 games.
Schartz will wear number 26 for the Grizzlies as their road trip continues at Allen with games on Friday and Saturday. The Grizzlies will be at Wichita on Sunday afternoon. The Grizzlies return to Maverik Center for an action packed 3 game series against the Rapid City Rush, highlighted by Guns N Hoses night on January 27. Tickets are available at utahgrizzlies.com or by calling (801) 988-8000.
Games Next Homestand at Maverik Center
Wednesday, January 24, 2024 - Rapid City at Utah. 7:10 pm. Smith's Family Night.
Friday, January 26, 2024 - Rapid City at Utah. 7:10 pm. AFCU Friday.
Saturday, January 27, 2024 - Rapid City at Utah. 7:10 pm. Guns N Hoses Night.
All Times Mountain.
