Park, Suwinski Homer in Indy's Friday Night Victory

INDIANAPOLIS - The Indianapolis Indians continued their explosive offensive ways and clinched at least a series split with the Rochester Red Wings through four games of the six-game series on Friday night at Victory Field, 9-1.

The Indians (61-58) have now won seven of their last 10 games and are three games above .500 for the first time since June 11. They have been a season-high four games above the even mark twice, after a five-game winning streak on April 13 and the opener of a May 25 doubleheader at St. Paul. Since Aug. 16, they have surrendered the least runs in Triple-A while outscoring their opponents, 55-26.

Hoy Park led off the victory with a solo home run in the bottom of the first, and the offense never slowed. In a repeat of yesterday's rout, the Indians were aided by free bases via five walks by starting pitcher Franklyn Kilome (L, 2-5). In the bottom of the second inning following a fielding error by left fielder Nick Banks and back-to-back walks to Mason Martin and Jared Oliva to load the bases, Josh Bissonette singed into center to plate a run. After the first out of the frame was recorded on a pop up in foul territory, Ji-Hwan Bae drove in another with a sacrifice fly.

Before Rochester (54-67) could get on the board, a pair of singles and another walk loaded the bases yet again ahead of an Oliva sacrifice fly in the third.

The Red Wings' lone run, driven in on a double by John Nogowski in the fifth, was offset by a pair of runs in the home half of the inning. Following a leadoff walk to Cal Mitchell, Kevin Padlo doubled him home from first base on a line drive to left. Oliva then brought Padlo home on a two-out single.

The scoring wasn't over, however, and following a Padlo leadoff single in the bottom of the seventh, Jack Suwinski launched his sixth Triple-A home run of the season deep out to right field to extend the lead to 8-1. The first four batters of the frame hit safely, and a run-scoring double play tacked on the final Indians run of the night.

After Zach Matson opened the game with 2.0 shutout innings, Miguel Yajure (W, 4-4) entered the game and fanned seven batters over 5.0 innings. Over his last two outings, Yajure is 2-0 with back-to-back performances of a season-high seven punchouts.

A fielding error by Martin in the top of the seventh inning snapped Indy's 12-game errorless streak, which was the longest active streak in professional baseball and the longest by an Indians team dating back to at least the 2005 season.

The Indians will look to clinch a series win over the Red Wings tomorrow at 7:05 PM ET at Victory Field. RHP Johan Oviedo (4-2, 4.99) is set to throw for Indy against RHP Mason Thompson (0-3, 3.38).

