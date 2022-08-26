Staggering Seventh Inning Leads WooSox to 12-8 Win

SYRACUSE, NY - With an unprecedented 42-minute, 11-run rally in the top of the seventh inning, the Worcester Red Sox secured their third-straight win over the Syracuse Mets, 12-8, on Friday night at NBT Bank Stadium.

The WooSox (62-59) have picked up two games on first place Durham during this three-game winning streak, and are now five games back with 29 to play.

Worcester entered the seventh trailing 3-1, but sent 16 batters to the plate and erupted for 11 runs on eight walks and five hits. Connor Wong delivered a pair of two-run singles in the inning, Pedro Castellanos had a two-run base knock of his own, Christin Stewart hit an RBI double, Ryan Fitzgerald provided a sacrifice fly, and the WooSox drew three bases-loaded walks. The Mets used four different pitchers in the inning.

The 11-run outburst was the highest single-inning output by Worcester this season, and the WooSox drew a season-high 13 walks by the end of the game. Ronaldo Hernandez and Triston Casas were each walked three times.

Connor Wong finished 3-for-5 with 4 RBIs, and is hitting .365 with 4 HR and 17 RBIs in his last 12 games.

WooSox starter Brian Keller finished strong after allowing three runs in the opening inning, tossing four frames while allowing just those three runs on three hits and five walks with three strikeouts. Chase Shugart retired all six batters he faced and picked up two strikeouts to earn the win in relief.

While Worcester's big seventh inning put them ahead 12-3, Syracuse answered with a two-run double from Mark Vientos in the seventh, a run-scoring double play off the bat of Deven Marrero in the eighth, and a two-run single from JT Riddle in the ninth to cap the scoring at 12-8.

